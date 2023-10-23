Ontario MPP Sarah Jama censured and removed from NDP caucus over Israel-Gaza comments

Hamilton-Centre MPP Sarah Jama has been has been censured over her comments about the Israel-Gaza war on the same day that she was removed from the Ontario NDP caucus.

On Monday, the Doug Ford government voted in favour of a motion that not only acts as a formal disapproval of the Hamilton-Centre MPP’s statements, but also prevents the Speaker from recognizing her until a formal apology is made and the social media post is deleted.

The motion passed 63-23, with the NDP voting against the censure.

The vote came just moments after NDP Leader Marit Stiles confirmed that Jama has been ejected from her party.

In a statement, Stiles said Jama has “undertaken a number of unilateral actions that have undermined our collective work and broken the trust of her colleagues.”

“Some of Ms. Jama’s actions have contributed to unsafe work environments for staff,” Stiles wrote.

“As such, with the support of our Ontario NDP MPPs, I have been left with no option but to remove Ms. Jama from our Caucus.”

While she has apologized in a statement for not recognizing the attacks of Hamas, which resulted in thousands of deaths and the kidnapping of Israeli citizens, she publically called for an end to the “Israeli apartheid” while speaking in the legislature Monday.

She is also currently threatening legal action against the premier over what she is calling "defamatory" remarks that accuse her of having a history of antisemitism.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.