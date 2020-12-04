TORONTO -- Ontario is moving three regions into new COVID-19 levels starting on Monday, forcing tougher restrictions on businesses and residents in parts of the province.

Middlesex-London Health Unit and Thunder Bay District Health Unit will move to Orange-Restrict while Halliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit are moving to Yellow-Protect on Dec. 7.

"Over the last seven days we have seen the trends in key public health indicators continue to go in the wrong direction in these three regions," Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a statement on Friday. “By taking proactive action and moving these regions to a higher level in the framework, we are helping them to reduce transmission in the community and avoid broader closures. The health and well-being of Ontarians remains our top priority."

York Region, which is teetering on the edge of being moved to lockdown, has avoided moving to that level this week.

All other health units will remain in their current level, which includes Toronto and Peel Region in lockdown.

This is a developing news story. More information to come.