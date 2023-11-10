Ontario mom says she waited over 20 minutes for ambulance after being told toddler's seizure was 'not a priority'
When Bolton, Ont. mother Sara Fuda called 911 to get help for her toddler who was suffering from a complex seizure triggered by a fever, she expected paramedics to be there in a matter of minutes.
The febrile seizure, which occurred on the night of Sept. 6, was the sixth one her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter had experienced since she was diagnosed with the condition just shy of her first birthday.
“She was playing, completely happy, no sign of illness whatsoever… Then I noticed her lips were a bit blue,” Fuda told CP24.com this week.
“Not even a minute later, she started seizing. Because this is her sixth one, I knew what to do. I ran upstairs. I grabbed her seizure medication. I called 911 right away.”
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Fuda said that in the past, paramedics always arrived promptly, showing up to her home no later than eight minutes after placing the call.
But this time, Fuda said the dispatcher told her that there wasn’t anyone available to respond right away and that because her daughter was still breathing, the call was not high up on the priority list.
“Her face was turning a bit blue and that has never happened before,” Fuda said. “I was telling her and she kept saying, ‘I’m so sorry, there is no one in the area right now.’”
Fuda said while regular seizures typically only last for a minute or less, the duration of complex febrile seizures are much longer. She said her daughter has had seizures that lasted for as long as 25 minutes and doctors have warned that anything exceeding 30 minutes can lead to brain damage.
“She (the 911 operator) kept saying seizures are not a priority. I was shocked because every other seizure my kid has had, it has always been a priority. They have sent an ambulance within minutes,” Fuda said.
By the time the paramedics arrived, about 22 minutes after she first called 911, Fuda said her daughter had fortunately come out of the seizure.
“The paramedics came, I’m crying, I’m frazzled,” Fuda said.
She said when she asked why it took them so long to respond this time, they seemed confused.
“They were like, ‘What do you mean? We only got a call a few minutes ago.’ They said we were parked in the neighbourhood… She told me basically that they could have been here within five minutes.”
According to Fuda, the paramedics apologized and indicated that a new system was responsible for causing delays in their response times.
“They were so upset themselves because they said this is an ongoing problem,” Fuda said,
Fuda said the paramedics that responded to her home the night of her daughter’s seizure urged her to file a report to notify Peel paramedics about the delay.
She said she did fill out a contact form on the municipality’s website but did not receive a response.
“It is so scary to think this is an ongoing problem,” she said. “It’s terrifying to think that it could happen again.”
NEW DISPATCH SYSTEM LAUNCHED IN PEEL LAST YEAR
The province’s new Medical Priority Dispatch System (MPDS), which prioritizes life-threatening medical conditions over other calls, was implemented in Peel Region in December 2022.
Monica Misra-Lui, a spokesperson for the Region of Peel, said the system was launched in an effort to ensure that “paramedics are always available and ready to respond to patients who need emergency medical care right away.”
She noted that the Ministry of Health’s Ambulance Communications Officers use "detailed call-taking protocols within MPDS to determine the severity of someone’s illness or injury."
“In this situation, paramedics responded one minute after they were notified by the Ministry of Health’s Central Ambulance Communications Centre. It took them six minutes to arrive at the patient’s home. This falls within our response time framework,” Misra-Lui said in an email to CP24.com.
“We do not have any information on what took place from the time the 911 call was placed to the time paramedics were dispatched.”
The province would not provide any details about the call in question but Hannah Jensen, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, said it would have been transferred to the region’s Central Ambulance Communications Centre (CACC).
She noted that the MPDS is an “international industry standard” that is used in 3,000 jurisdictions globally.
“CACC employees use a standard set of pre-set questions determined by MPDS based on their regularly peer-reviewed, evidence-based medical triage algorithm, to understand the severity of the patient’s medical condition to send the right resources to the right location, at the right time, ensuring urgent patients receive critical care,” Jensen said in an email to CP24.com.
“The closest EMS vehicle and staff will be dispatched to the location of the call based on the severity of the call determined by questions asked by the CACC operator.”
ELDERLY OAKVILLE WOMAN WAITS 4 HOURS FOR AMBULANCE
It is not clear what factors led to Fuda’s call not being immediately prioritized by 911 operators but the Bolton woman isn’t the only person to have been impacted by a longer wait for an ambulance.
In Halton Region, which also recently transitioned to the MPDS system, a 99-year-old woman waited four hours for an ambulance to arrive after suffering a fall in the middle of the night last month, her niece said.
In an interview with CTV News this week, Wendy Gunn said that her elderly aunt waited four hours for paramedics to arrive at her Oakville retirement home after she fell on the night of Oct. 19.
Gunn said her aunt, Mureil Pattee, was discovered on the floor by a nurse, who immediately phoned 911. She said Pattee spent hours lying face down on the ground, writhing in pain, while she waited for an ambulance to arrive.
“I really believed that she might die there and I didn’t want that to be the last few minutes that she had,” Gunn said.
Paramedics eventually arrived and transported Pattee to hospital, where she was diagnosed with a fractured vertebrae.
“We need to fix it. It can’t be like this,” Gunn said. “It is unreasonable amount of time for anybody to wait.”
In a statement to CP24.com, a spokesperson for Halton Region Paramedic Services said they have been in contact with the individual involved and are reviewing the situation with the Ministry of Health. The spokesperson added they could not provide any further information, citing privacy issues.
UNION RINGS ALARM OVER CODE RED SITUATIONS
Ambulance response times have made headlines in recent weeks after the chair of the union representing Toronto paramedics spoke out about near-daily “Code Red” events. The union said Code Reds are issued when there are no ambulances available for transport at a given time.
“It's only a matter of time before somebody [...] dies waiting on an ambulance,” Mike Merrimen, Chair at Toronto Civic Employees’ Union Local 416 paramedics’ unit, told CP24 last month.
Several Ontario municipalities say their paramedic services are under immense pressure, with worrying stretches of times during which no ambulances are available to respond to calls – but the province doesn't track the problem. Ambulances are seen at a hospital in Toronto on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
In an email to CP24.com, a spokesperson for the Toronto Paramedic Service could not confirm how often these incidents are occurring as the service does not track data classified as Code Red.
“We do run into periods of time when ambulance availability is low,” Dineen Robinson, a spokesperson for Toronto paramedics, said in a statement emailed to CP24.com.
“During these busier periods, paramedics are diverted from lower priority calls to respond to higher priority calls. Higher priority calls will always be responded to first.”
Peter Shirer, vice chair of the Toronto Paramedic Services Unit, QBE Local 416, told CTV News on Tuesday that the situation shows no signs of improving.
“It is getting to be a daily occurrence that we are running down to zero ambulances available quite regularly,” Shirer said.
“The bottom line is we need to get more paramedics on the road.”
With files from CTV News' Heather Wright
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ivermectin warnings, a new COVID-19 antiviral, a changing threshold for care: These are the WHO's updated treatment guidelines
The World Health Organization has updated its guidelines for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, including categories of hospitalization risk to help doctors tailor treatment, and recommendations surrounding a new antiviral designed specifically to tackle the disease.
102-year-old veteran remembers facing his own mortality: 'It's going to happen, and I just hope it happens quick'
The time around Remembrance Day is tough for Second World War veterans like Hank Jackson, who turns 103 in January.
Ontario mom says she waited over 20 minutes for ambulance after being told toddler's seizure was 'not a priority'
When Ontario mother Sara Fuda called 911 to get help for her toddler who was suffering from a complex seizure triggered by a fever, she expected paramedics to be there in a matter of minutes. But that didn't happen.
Man, boy killed in shooting outside southeast Edmonton gas station
A 41-year-old man and his 11-year-old son were killed at an Edmonton shopping complex on Thursday in an apparent shooting that police are calling a "targeted incident."
Canadian Tire cuts about 3% of workforce as customer spending slows
Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. has cut about three per cent of its workforce in its fourth quarter as tougher economic times weigh on consumer's willingness to spend.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Blinken says more needs to be done to save Palestinian lives and for more aid: latest updates
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says 'far too many' Palestinians have died and more needs to be done to save lives and get aid where it's most needed.
Republican presidential hopeful wants to build a wall -- along the Canada-U.S. border
It was a well-worn Canadian punchline during Donald Trump's tenure in the White House: someone should build a wall along the Canada-U.S. border. Vivek Ramaswamy says he wants to do exactly that.
Damage to Gaza War Cemetery shows challenge of caring for monuments in conflict zones
This Remembrance Day, the Gaza War Cemetery - where nearly two dozen Canadians are buried - is closed to visitors as the Israel-Hamas war enters its sixth week.
DEVELOPING More than 260 Canadians, permanent residents, and families cleared for Gaza exit
Some 266 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their family members had their names added to the list of foreign passport holders allowed to exit the Gaza Strip today.
Montreal
-
'This is not Montreal': Mayor, police denounce shootings at 2 Jewish schools
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said Thursday she was 'horrified' by the shots fired at two Jewish schools and appealed for calm following the latest acts of violence targeting the city's Jewish community.
-
Ye Olde Orchard changes name after OQLF run-in
Ye Olde Orchard Pub is being renamed after a run-in with the OQLF.
-
Laval teen back in court, charged in 3-year-old's death
A 19-year-old Laval, Que. man will remain in custody after he was formally charged in the death of a three-year-old boy in Bois-des-Filion, Que. Monday night.
London
-
Crash causes power outages in west London Friday morning
London police have posted to social media that Riverside Drive is closed to all traffic between Beaverbrook Avenue and Upper Avenue.
-
'I am very unsafe': Elderly widow urges city hall to demolish derelict house next door
'I don’t even like looking out my windows because I’m scared of what I’m going to see on the other side,' admitted Joanne Given.
-
London Ont. businesswoman recognized as one of Canada’s most powerful women
Erin Craven, founder of UROSPOT, is receiving the Women's Executive Network ‘Compass Rose Entrepreneur Award’ for her work in creating a modern solution to treat pelvic health challenges.
Kitchener
-
Riders question LRT reliability after freezing rain disrupts service – again
Freezing rain brought the LRT to a standstill on Wednesday, but it's not the first time weather has shut down ION service.
-
‘We want to keep her memory alive’: Domestic violence victim honoured with memorial bench
Sue Nesbitt-McNally’s family and friends gathered in Acton Thursday to honour her and all other women who have been victims of domestic violence
-
Local ceremonies and events for Remembrance Day
Ceremonies will be held in communities across the country Saturday, honouring the service and sacrifice of our veterans. Here’s a list of some of the local events happening on Nov. 11.
Northern Ontario
-
'A lot of sleepless nights': Ontario man says dream trip to 2022 World Cup in Qatar ruined by $7,600 in extra charges
An Ontario man who went on a dream trip to see Team Canada play in the World Cup in Qatar last November said it was an expensive experience. But, it became even more pricey when he was 'double billed' for his accommodations and he's been fighting the charge ever since.
-
North Bay decorator still in court battle over COVID-19 pandemic restraining order
A North Bay decorator who made headlines during the COVID-19 pandemic is still involved in court battles related to her refusal to follow orders from the local health unit.
-
Homicide investigation underway after body found in wooded area
The body of a 40-year-old woman was found in a wooded area in the Donovan area of Greater Sudbury on Wednesday, police say.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Hotel guests in Ottawa face a room tax hike next year
The city of Ottawa's 2024 budget proposes increasing the Municipal Accommodation Tax Rate from 4 per cent to 5 per cent, effective Jan. 1, 2024.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Nov. 10-12
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
-
Ottawa weather: Showers Friday, clear Remembrance Day weekend
A rainy Friday will clear in time for the long-weekend with temperatures remaining low.
Windsor
-
Police clear the scene in Leamington
Leamington OPP were advising the public of an “ongoing incident” in the Municipality of Leamington.
-
‘It is a slap in the face’: jailhouse video enrages family of slain woman from Essex
The family of Julianna Pannunzio has discovered a social media post — filmed inside a cell — they say is the man accused of killing their daughter.
-
Man killed in downtown Toronto parking garage shooting identified as 27-year-old from Windsor
A man from Windsor has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in a downtown Toronto underground parking garage on Wednesday evening.
Barrie
-
Grey Bruce Public Health warns of danger during Radon Action Month
Radon is an invisible, odourless, naturally occurring radioactive gas that can build up in any home.
-
'Large amount of cash' stolen during armed bank robbery in Barrie
The hunt is now on for two suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a Barrie, Ont. bank late Thursday Morning.
-
First-degree murder charge laid in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction case
The charge against the former boyfriend of Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri, who disappeared nearly two years ago from a home in Wasaga Beach, has been upgraded from kidnapping to first-degree murder.
Atlantic
-
'The monsters and opioids had her.' N.S. minister describes daughter's addiction
The scourge that is Canada's opioid addiction crisis was laid bare in the Nova Scotia legislature this week as politicians of every stripe rose to share personal stories about their struggles with this notorious class of drugs.
-
Maritime Jewish leaders concerned about safety, anti-Semitism
The president of the Tiferes Israel Synagogue in Moncton is very concerned about anti-Semitic activity across Canada since the war began.
-
High schoolers help N.B. nursing home after theft
More than 50 high school students worked alongside experienced electricians on Thursday morning to help to keep a New Brunswick nursing home’s holiday tradition on schedule in the face of theft.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Several hurt in northeast Calgary shooting, police investigating
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the northeast that has sent several people to hospital.
-
Police search for suspect after rush-hour carjacking in southwest Calgary
Calgary police say a man was carjacked for his brand-new Audi in the city's southwest during Thursday's evening rush hour.
-
Man, boy killed in shooting outside southeast Edmonton gas station
A 41-year-old man and his 11-year-old son were killed at an Edmonton shopping complex on Thursday in an apparent shooting that police are calling a "targeted incident."
Winnipeg
-
Police investigating two 'serious' crashes in Winnipeg
People are being asked to avoid two separate roads in the city following a pair of crashes Thursday.
-
Councillor wants city to buy forest, save it from wrecking ball
The Lemay Forest is tucked inside a river bend in St. Norbert and the area councillor and residents are trying to save it from being converted into housing.
-
Former Manitoba Speaker fulfils last goal with dedicated space for Indigenous art
Scattered throughout the century-old Manitoba Legislative Building are the works of famed Indigenous artists, including Daphne Odjig and Jackson Beardy.
Vancouver
-
Tickets to sold-out Stanley Park Train appear on Craigslist
The Stanley Park Train may not be as popular as Taylor Swift, but tickets to the newly revived attraction were still scooped up within hours of going on sale Thursday – prompting concerns about potential scalping.
-
Vancouver robotics company helping paraplegics walk again with cutting-edge exoskeleton
When Chloe Angus is strapped into an exoskeleton made by Human in Motion Robotics in Vancouver, she can once again stand and walk.
-
RCMP investigating 'threat' against Air India as video circulates online
Canadian officials have confirmed they're investigating an alleged "threat" against Air India, as a video circulating online advises Sikh travellers to avoid the airline as of Nov. 19.
Edmonton
-
Man, boy killed in shooting outside southeast Edmonton gas station
A 41-year-old man and his 11-year-old son were killed at an Edmonton shopping complex on Thursday in an apparent shooting that police are calling a "targeted incident."
-
Alberta premier says CPP-exit campaign will continue as Opposition urges government to drop ads
Alberta's Opposition leader is calling on Premier Danielle Smith to dump the province's multimillion-dollar ad campaign touting the benefits of quitting the Canada Pension Plan.
-
Drivers seriously injured in head-on collision near Peace River
The drivers of two vehicles are in hospital in serious condition after a head-on collision Thursday near Peace River, Alta.