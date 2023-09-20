Toronto

    • Ontario minister resigns from cabinet amid contradicting accounts of Las Vegas trip

    Ontario’s minister of public and business service delivery has resigned from his cabinet position and the Progressive Conservative caucus after records show contradicting accounts of a Las Vegas trip that was investigated by the province’s integrity commissioner.

    The Premier’s Office confirmed MPP Kaleed Rasheed’s resignation in a short statement released Wednesday afternoon. However, they added that if the integrity commissioner cleared him, he would be “provided an opportunity to return to caucus.”

    “A new Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery will be named in the coming days," the office added.

    Rasheed will now sit as an independent in the Legislature representing Mississauga East-Cooksville.

    Rasheed is the second minister to resign from his cabinet position this month.

    This is a breaking news story. More to come.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Climate change 'is killing us': UN sounds health alarm

    The climate crisis is increasingly becoming a public health crisis, officials warned in New York this week, calling for better training, research, and resilience measures to tackle the twin priorities in the spotlight at the UN General Assembly.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News