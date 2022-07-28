Ontario man to buy daughter a house after winning $1M in lottery

Paul Ferguson, 74, is seen in this photograph after winning the lottery. (OLG) Paul Ferguson, 74, is seen in this photograph after winning the lottery. (OLG)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton