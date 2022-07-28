Ontario man to buy daughter a house after winning $1M in lottery

An Ontario father who recently won the lottery says he wants to use the money to buy his daughter a house so she can “live a happy life.”

Hamilton resident Paul Ferguson won $1 million in the June 25 LOTTO 6/49 draw, according to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Commission (OLG).

The 74-year-old said that he found out he won after scanning the ticket on the OLG app and hearing the winning jingle.

“I was so excited I couldn’t sleep,” he said in a statement after picking up the cheque at the Toronto prize centre.

Ferguson said he plans on using the money to buy a new wheelchair and buy his only daughter a home.

“My wife and I are very simple – we just want to live an easy, happy life,” he said. “We’re going to share this with our daughter – we want to purchase a house for her and enjoy seeing her live a happy life.”

The winning ticket was purchased at a Shoppers Drug Mart on Binbrook Street.