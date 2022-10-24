Ontario man shocked after winning major Lotto Max prize for second time

An Ontario man is yet again $1 million richer after winning a recent Lotto Max draw.

Milton resident Antoine Beaini scored a $1 million Maxmillions prize in the Sept. 23 draw, which marked the second time in his life to win the lottery.

“I was also at the prize centre in August 2021 to pick up a $1 million prize!” Beaini said.

The millionaire says he was at home when he checked his ticket, and he couldn’t believe he won.

“I thought ‘Again?’” he said. “It was more shocking than the first win. I told my wife, and she was very happy!”

With his earnings, Beaini says he's going to pay it forward to his family so the next generation is set up comfortably.

“This is incredible,” he said. “I feel awesome!”

The winning ticket was purchased at a Milton Convenience Store on Main Street.

In Ontario, Lotto Max players have scored over $7.3 billion since 2009, including 839 Maxmillions prizes and 93 jackpot wins.