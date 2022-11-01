Ontario man playing lottery for 25 years ultimately wins big on Lotto Max ticket he didn't buy
A husband and father of three from Brampton, Ont., who took home a huge Lotto Max prize earlier this month says he’s been buying lottery tickets for more than 25 years, but ultimately, the winning ticket was gifted to him.
Conrad Bess, 44, said in an OLG release issued Tuesday his wife bought the ticket, worth $1 million, for him.
“My wife bought this ticket for me,” he said in the release. “I had to scan it multiple times – then I called my wife. She was in tears when I told her.”
The draw took place on Oct. 4, but Bess said he’s still adjusting to the win.
“There’s been sleepless nights, excitement, and confusion! It still hasn’t sunk in,” he said.
With his winnings, Bess said he plans to pay off his mortgage, complete renovations, travel and save money for his children.
The winning ticket was purchased at Woodbine Racetrack on Rexdale Boulevard in Etobicoke.
Lotto Max draws take place on Tuesdays and Fridays.
