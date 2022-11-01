Ontario man playing lottery for 25 years ultimately wins big on Lotto Max ticket he didn't buy

Conrad Bess, 44. (Handout by Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation) Conrad Bess, 44. (Handout by Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kansas mom gets 20 years for leading Islamic State battalion

A Kansas native who led an all-female Islamic State battalion when she lived in Syria has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, the maximum possible sentence, after her own children denounced her in court and detailed the horrific circumstances and abuse she heaped on them.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton