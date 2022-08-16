Ontario man gets massive surprise after winning lottery on first-ever ticket

A 24-year-old Ontario man who bought a lottery ticket for the first time says he has been left in complete shock after winning $1 million.

According to the OLG, Mississauga man Nathaniel Marksman won the big prize in the June 3 Lotto Max draw.

"I thought the machine was broken while checking my ticket at the store after seeing all the zeroes," Marksman told the OLG. "I asked the clerk for help, and he told me it wasn’t broken. I was shocked and surprised, then I got in my car and cried happy tears."

Marksman, who works at a toy store, said he immediately called his brother to tell him about the win.

"He was laughing and shocked because it was my first time playing and I won," he said. "I'm on top of the world."

Marksman said he will use the money to help pay off his mother’s mortgage. He said he will also give some of his winnings to his brother so his niece and nephew can "have a safe future."

"I feel I have a chance to live better," he said.

According to the OLG, Lotto Max players in Ontario have won over $7 billion since 2009, including 92 jackpot wins.

Marksman's winning ticket was purchased at Shell Gas Station on Rexwood Road in Mississauga.