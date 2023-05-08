Ontario man dies days after police tried to detain him during 'domestic issue'

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a St. Catharines man days after officers attempted to detain him in his front yard.

In a release issued Monday, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said a 57-year-old St. Catharines resident died in hospital on May 7, four days after an interaction with Niagara police.

According to the release, the initial interaction took place on May 3 when Niagara police officers attended a home in the area of Pelham Road and Powerview Avenue after receiving a report of a “domestic issue."

Investigators allege that responding officers asked a man to leave the residence, after which the man began to cause a disturbance in the front yard.

The SIU says officers attempted to arrest the man, during which “a struggle ensued” and “the man was handcuffed.”

“Shortly after, the man went unconcious,” the agency wrote. Officers reportedly administered first aid to the man until paramedics arrived and transported him to hospital.

On May 7, the man died in hospital.

The SIU said Monday that three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

Anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, is being urged to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php.

The SIU is a provincial arms-length agency that investigates death, injury or allegations of sexual assault involving police officers or special constables.