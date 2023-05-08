Ontario man dies days after police tried to detain him during 'domestic issue'

A Special Investigations Unit investigator works at the scene of a shooting in Toronto on Feb. 20, 2012. (Canadian Press) A Special Investigations Unit investigator works at the scene of a shooting in Toronto on Feb. 20, 2012. (Canadian Press)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton