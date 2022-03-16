Ontario man arrested in violent sexual assault cold cases dating back to 2013

Police have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with two violent sexual assault cold cases dating back to 2013 in Richmond Hill and Mississauga.

On Sept. 27, 2013, a 47-year-old woman exited a Mississauga transit bus in the area of South Service Road and Crestview Avenue, at around 12 a.m.

A male suspect then approached her and grabbed her in a “blitz-style attack,” police said.

“The offender concealed his identity with a face covering. He then aggressively pulled her towards a bushy area, while indicating he had a weapon,” Peel Regional Police Det. Sgt. Mustafa Durgun said at a press conference on Wednesday.

The suspect violently sexually assaulted her and threatened to kill her and her family if she reported the incident to the police, Durgun said.

Fourteen months later, Peel police learned about a forensic link to another sexual assault case in Richmond Hill.

On Nov. 13, 2014, a 17-year-old female exited a transit bus at Yonge Street and Canyon Hill Avenue in Richmond Hill.

She was then approached by a suspect wearing a ski mask and armed with a knife, police said.

“The offender demanded money from the victim and violently assaulted her. He dragged her approximately 50 metres into a field with tall grass. Once in that field, he tied the victim up and viciously sexually assaulted her,” York Regional Police Insp. Simon James said.

The suspect threatened the victim and said he would kill her if she went to the police.

After linking both of the sexual assault cases, the police forces collaborated and formed the Blue Light Task Force.

Using Ancestry DNA testing and genealogy testing, investigators learned that the offender was most likely an Asian male and of Korean origin.

In the fall of 2021, police were alerted about a forensic link from another incident unrelated to the two sexual assault attacks.

“The offender's identity remained unknown. However, this information furthered the investigation and gave the investigative team new leads to pursue,” James said.

The new information helped police eventually identify the suspect.

On Wednesday, police said Toronto resident Jaehyun “David” Cho was arrested in Brampton on March 11, 2022 in connection with the sexual assaults.

Cho is facing 11 charges including kidnapping, sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats to cause death, disguise with intent, robbery and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Incredible work by @PeelPolice, @YRP & CFS to make this arrest. Immense respect for brave victims that came forward & reported incidents. We urge anyone w/ additional information or who may have been victimized by this accuse to contact police. @chiefmacsween pic.twitter.com/GZdvDa5TeV — Chief Nishan Duraiappah (@ChiefNish) March 16, 2022

He is set to appear in Newmarket court on March 17.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and are asking them to speak with police.

“This may be because of threats the suspect has made to hurt them or their families or they may be reluctant to come forward to police and be involved in a police investigation. I want to reassure that anyone who comes forward will be treated with compassion and respect,” James said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.