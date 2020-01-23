TORONTO -- There’s movement on the Ontario Line, months after the idea was first unveiled.

On Thursday, the transit project held its first of four open houses at the Ontario Science Centre so people could learn more about the upcoming subway expansion.

The plan is to build a 16-kilometre-long subway with a potential of 15 stops from Ontario place to the Ontario Science Centre with sections underground and others above ground.

The project is expected to cost between $8.7 and $10.5 billion and Metrolinx and Infrastructure Ontario say they are working closely together on the project.

Metrolinx said a public/private partnership model will be used to ensure the Ontario line is delivered and said that it’s looking to partner with the private businesses at and around stations.

There are concerns though.

Toronto residents Lucie Delisle and Richard Degagne attended the open house. They said they’ve lived in the Don Mills area for years and don’t want the line to be constructed past Pape Station, citing the disruption that construction could cause.

Mark Richardson is an affordable housing advocate and said the the current plans for the above ground section at Don Mills and Eglinton are putting two affordable housing developments at risk.

“We’re supportive of transit and affordable housing going together," Richardson told CTV News Toronto, adding that the projects would offer about 800 affordable units combined.

"The city and province need to quickly decide what the land requirements are for the Ontario Line at the Science Centre Station. An above ground plan jeopardizes the number of affordable housing spaces and the schedule.”

“It could add years to the schedule,” Richardson said.

Grant Humes is the Executive Director for Toronto's Financial District BIA and said he is supportive of the line.

“There are 200,000 jobs in the financial district. These people are coming from across the city and region and whatever we can do to provide greater access for the high number of people the better,” Humes said.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said based on feedback to governments, residents want more transit built.

"We can’t wait any longer to get shovels in the ground as the expression goes. We need to get the new transit actually up and running."

Metrolinx says the feedback from these open houses houses will help them make informed decisions on the project.

It says the Ontario line could be in service as early as 2027.