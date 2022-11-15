Ontario Liberals set to table legislation preventing 'frivolous' use of notwithstanding clause
The Ontario Liberals are tabling legislation Tuesday that will restrict the use of the notwithstanding clause in the province in an effort to prevent its “frivolous” use.
The bill is being tabled a day after the province rescinded the “Keeping Students in Class Act,” which used the notwithstanding clause to override the Charter of Rights and Freedoms to impose a contract on education support workers and make it illegal to strike.
The legislation was rescinded on Monday as part of a deal with workers to get them back to the bargaining table.
The use of the notwithstanding clause by the Doug Ford government was widely condemned by opposition parties, unions and the Prime Minister of Canada.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday morning, Liberal MPP Lucille Collard said she would be introducing legislation that would further limit how the government can use Section 33 of the Charter.
“I find it very concerning that this government is treating the notwithstanding clause as just another tool the government can use to achieve its policy goals,” she said.
“Yesterday, it was the right to collective bargaining of education workers. So what's next? Which other fundamental rights should we fear of losing?”
The legislation would prevent the government from pre-emptively using the notwithstanding clause before a court has ruled that a piece of legislation does infringe on Charter rights. It would also restrict its use to “urgent and critical situations of a temporary nature that seriously endanger the lives, health or safety of Ontarians.”
Collard said the government will also have to table a report in the legislature explaining why the use of the notwithstanding clause is being used and why it is justified.
When asked for an example of when it would be appropriate to use the notwithstanding clause, Collard said it could be used in an “extreme situation” such as a time of war where the government may need to limit the movement of people.
“I think the example that the government used in terms of collective agreement for the education worker doesn't fit in that category at all.”
The private members bill has little chance of passing considering the Progressive Conservatives hold a majority in the Legislature.
Regardless, Collard said she believes the bill is worth tabling given the “abuse” of the notwithstanding clause.
The clause has been used by Ford in 2021 to respite parts of the Election Finances Act. The premier also threatened to use it in 2018 to slash the size of Toronto’s city council during a municipal election.
Justin Trudeau previously said the Ontario government was wrong to use the notwithstanding clause as a bargaining tool.
"The suspension of people's rights is something that you should only do in the most exceptional circumstances, and I really hope that all politicians call out the overuse of the notwithstanding clause to suspend people's rights and freedoms,” he said in early November.
Collard said she did have conversations with the federal government prior to tabling this legislation.
During question period on Monday, the premier was asked to promise not to use the notwithstanding clause in a labour dispute.
Ford did not answer the question, choosing instead to allow Education Minister Stephen Lecce to respond on his behalf.
Lecce said the threat of a strike by education workers will have a significant impact on the health of children in Ontario.
“I would urge the members opposite to consider the very real impacts of union-driven strikes on children. They are real,” he said.
“They have learning loss and mental and physical health impacts that we can quantify. These are not abstractions; these are the children of our province. They have an obligation to them.”
Ford has previously said that he believes the two-day strike held by education workers was “much more dangerous” than overriding the Charter rights of those same workers.
He has also called the notwithstanding clause a “tool” and said workers gave them “no option” but to use it.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Strikes put Ukraine in darkness; missiles cross into Poland
A Russian missile barrage on the Ukrainian power grid sent the war spilling over into neighbouring countries Tuesday, hitting NATO member Poland and cutting electricity to much of Moldova.
Trudeau deletes tweet falsely claiming Iran has sentenced 15,000 protesters to death
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau deleted a tweet containing false information on mass death sentences in Iran, after a viral campaign on social media circulated the fake news.
BREAKING | Police responding to 'multiple shootings' in area of Merritt, B.C.
Authorities are responding to a series of shootings reported in and around Merritt, B.C., early Tuesday morning – but so far, there have been no reports of injuries.
Girl Guides of Canada renaming 'Brownies' as it has caused 'personal harm' to racialized girls
Girl Guides of Canada announced Tuesday that the organization is renaming “Brownies,” as it says the name has caused “personal harm” to racialized girls and the change will reflect its goals of empowering girls.
Pelosi attack suspect pleads not guilty to federal charges
A man accused in last month's attack on U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband pleaded not guilty Tuesday to federal charges of attempting to kidnap a federal official and assaulting a federal official's family member.
Trump to launch new White House bid while Republicans lick their wounds
Donald Trump is set to launch a new White House bid at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday night. His announcement follows a disappointing showing in last week's midterm congressional elections that many Republicans blame on him.
Nicholson 'sorry' for how Hockey Canada handled sexual assault claims under his watch
Former Hockey Canada president and CEO Bob Nicholson says he's 'sorry' for not putting written guidelines in place on how the national sport organization should handle sexual assault claims during his time in charge.
Judge drops 4 of 11 counts against Harvey Weinstein at trial
The judge at the Los Angeles trial of Harvey Weinstein dropped four of the 11 sexual assault charges against the movie mogul Tuesday after prosecutors said they would not proceed with the counts involving one of his accusers.
Health Canada won't say how much new kids' pain medicine coming, where it's going
Health Canada officials say more doses of children's painkillers and fever medication will be available soon but it won't say how many or where exactly they'll be sent.
Montreal
-
Legault closes door on reintroducing mask mandate in public places
In the coming weeks, Quebecers should not expect to be forced to wear a mask in public places again, according to the premier, who says they will be recommended to wear one, but the decision will be left to the discretion of each individual. Premier Francois Legault made the remarks in a brief scrum Tuesday on the sidelines of a meeting of his caucus at the Quebec City Convention Centre in preparation for the next parliamentary session.
-
Hydro-Quebec employee alleged to have sent secrets to China makes court appearance
A Montreal-area Hydro-Quebec employee charged with economic espionage has made a first court appearance since he was accused of sending trade secrets to China.
-
Mom sues Pornhub owner for allegedly showing video of her son, 12, being molested
A mother from Alabama has accused Pornhub's parent company of profiting from a video showing the molestation of her 12-year-old son and ignoring repeated requests from police to remove it before the footage was taken down.
London
-
Why is a double amputee still homeless and helpless on London’s streets?
Londoners continue to do what they can for Tom, a homeless man and double amputee. CTV News London viewers first met Tom on Monday, and for five days now, Tom has been living on a patch of grass, steps away from LHSC's Victoria Hospital campus. But passersby are trying to support the 59-year-old with warm drinks and food.
-
Snow moving into London region, travel advisory issued
A blast of winter weather is moving in Tuesday night, with the first accumulative snow event of the season. A strengthening upper level trough, with an approaching low-pressure system will move over the lower Great Lakes bringing snow for much of southern Ontario. Most areas will see 5 to 10 cm of snow and Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory.
-
Chesley reopening plan 'better than nothing' according to residents
A shuttered emergency department in Bruce County will re-open on Dec. 5. The Chesley Hospital’s ED will be open Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m, but remain closed every night and weekend, going forward.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Police in tactical gear respond to barricaded person in Milverton, Ont.
Multiple police units, including tactical teams, crisis negotiators and the canine unit, have converged on the small community of Milverton, around 45 minutes northwest of Kitchener.
-
Travel advisory in effect as Waterloo region braces for first significant snowfall of season
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Waterloo region and Wellington County with around 5 cm of snow expected overnight. Some areas could get as much as 10 cm.
-
Hold and secure lifted at Waterloo elementary school
Edna Staebler Public School in Waterloo was briefly placed in a hold and secure Tuesday at the direction of Waterloo regional police.
Northern Ontario
-
Contractor killed at northern Ontario gold mine site, steel company issued two orders
There has been a workplace fatality involving a steel contractor working on the construction of a mill facility at a gold mine in northern Ontario.
-
Doug Ford criticized for not wearing mask one day after Ontario’s new recommendation
Ontario Premier Doug Ford was criticized Tuesday for not wearing a mask in the legislature one day after the province’s top doctor “strongly recommended” they be worn indoors.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Strikes put Ukraine in darkness; missiles cross into Poland
A Russian missile barrage on the Ukrainian power grid sent the war spilling over into neighbouring countries Tuesday, hitting NATO member Poland and cutting electricity to much of Moldova.
Ottawa
-
Mayor Sutcliffe, councillors sworn in at Ottawa city hall
A ceremony was held in the council chambers on Tuesday morning to swear in the new council for the four-year term.
-
First snowfall of the season to bring 5-10 cm of snow to Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Ottawa, calling for 5 to 10 cm of snow on Wednesday.
-
'No armed suspect' in Gatineau, Que. high school lockdown: Police
Gatineau police are assuring people that there is no armed suspect related to a lockdown of a local high school.
Windsor
-
Six alleged impaired drivers arrested over five days in Essex County
Essex County OPP arrested six drivers over the past five days with alcohol and drug related offences.
-
Missing 13-year-old girl sought by Windsor police
Windsor police are asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.
-
Essex County OPP kick off Festive RIDE program
Don’t be surprised if you see OPP on Essex County roadways, as the holidays approach officers will be conducting regular RIDE checks.
Barrie
-
Driver traps robbery suspect inside vehicle to wait for police
Police laid charges against an Innisfil man accused of jumping into the passenger side of a vehicle and assaulting the driver.
-
First 'significant' snowfall of the season to hit Simcoe County: Here's when to expect it
The first significant snowfall of the season is expected to hit Simcoe County, prompting a winter weather travel advisory.
-
Shoulder-surfing suspects use brazen methods to obtain woman's credit cards
A Collingwood woman learned to protect her PIN when shopping at a local store.
Atlantic
-
Wintry mix expected in the Maritimes Wednesday; snowfall warnings for New Brunswick
An autumn mix of snow, ice pellets, and rain will impact the Maritimes Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning.
-
$10-million settlement reached with Roman Catholic Church in N.S. sexual abuse case
A Nova Scotia court has approved a $10-million settlement to conclude a class-action lawsuit that alleged Roman Catholic clergy with the Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth had sexually abused children for decades.
-
N.B. COVID-19 death toll surpasses 600; drop in cases, hospitalizations
COVID-19 claimed the lives of four people in New Brunswick last week, bringing the total deaths since the start of the pandemic to more than 600.
Calgary
-
Calgary police arrest man after random downtown assaults
Calgary police have arrested a man who allegedly assaulted at least 10 people in the downtown core on Tuesday.
-
Smith supportive of rail link between Calgary and Banff, Canmore
Premier Danielle Smith says she'd like to see Calgary work with the province – and potentially private industry – to explore the creation of a rail link between the city and Canmore/Banff.
-
Lethbridge man charged after allegedly stealing $79K from his workplace
Lethbridge police say a 27-year-old man who worked for security giant GardaWorld is facing charges in connection with the alleged theft of $79,000 earlier this year.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Manitoba Throne Speech looks at expanded private health-care, adding billions of dollars for hospitals
Premier Heather Stefanson has outlined her blueprint for Manitoba in the coming year, with plans to explore private health-care services, spend billions of dollars for hospitals, and financially stabilize Manitoba Hydro.
-
'It changed our lives forever': How blood donations gave a Manitoba family one last Christmas together
Blood donations have made a huge difference in the lives of a Manitoba family – it gave them extra time with their son and the chance to celebrate the holidays one last time together.
-
'People are dying': First Nation sounds alarm over growing drug crisis in northern Manitoba community
A remote First Nation in northeastern Manitoba is raising concerns about a growing drug crisis in the community, noting the federal government have offered little help.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police responding to 'multiple shootings' in area of Merritt, B.C.
Authorities are responding to a series of shootings reported in and around Merritt, B.C., early Tuesday morning – but so far, there have been no reports of injuries.
-
Surrey city council votes to keep RCMP, pauses transition to municipal force
Surrey city council has decided to keep the RCMP in the city, pausing the contentious transition to a municipal force.
-
Canadian rugby player suffers traumatic brain injury in Bali car crash
Canadian rugby player Nick Allen was hospitalized in Indonesia with a traumatic brain injury after a car crash last week in Bali, Rugby Canada said.
Edmonton
-
Nicholson 'sorry' for how Hockey Canada handled sexual assault claims under his watch
Former Hockey Canada president and CEO Bob Nicholson says he's 'sorry' for not putting written guidelines in place on how the national sport organization should handle sexual assault claims during his time in charge.
-
Better campgrounds, more EV chargers: What Premier Smith wants her ministers to focus on
From reducing electricity transmission charges for homeowners to exploring a provincial pension plan and improving campgrounds, Alberta's premier has presented cabinet with their marching orders.
-
'Still in shock': Community rallies around the survivors of fatal house fire in northern Alberta
Two children who survived a fatal house fire in northern Alberta have been released from the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton and are on the way back to the community with their mother, according to the chief of Little Red River Cree Nation.