Ontario Liberals ask auditor general to investigate use of temporary nursing agencies
The Ontario Liberals are asking the auditor general to investigate the use of temporary nursing agencies in the provincial health-care system.
In the request for a value-for-money audit, sent on Thursday, Health Critic Adil Shamji says that hospital executives and health-care workers have been sounding the alarm.
“Given the enormous pressure being experienced across our health-care system and profound financial challenges reported by many institutions, an audit of the scandalous lack of oversight and mismanagement in this sector could not be more important,” Shamji wrote in the letter.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
The request comes one day after Health Minister Sylvia Jones announced an expansion of private clinics who can perform surgeries covered by the Ontario Health Insurance Plan (OHIP). Experts have long said that without strict guidelines, the government’s plans to reduce the province’s surgical backlog will leave hospitals with a serious human resources challenge.
Back in January 2023, when the Doug Ford government first released a three-step plan that would see private health-care clinics be given more responsibility,” Doug Angus, a University of Ottawa professor with a specialization in healthcare economics, noted that hospitals will be left in a “more difficult bind than they currently are in.”
“The idea is good, but there's still a tremendous lack of human resources to be able to sort of pull this one off,” he said.
He and other experts suggested the public system could see a mass exodus of staff interested in working at private clinics, where they can potentially get better pay and benefits.
A year later and hospitals, as well as the province’s auditor general, are yet again sounding the alarm.
A December report found that staffing shortages are contributing to emergency department closures.
At the time, Acting Auditor General Nick Stavropoulos said the government had no central plan to help hospitals maintain nurse staffing levels to avoid ER closures.
"A province-wide strategy to help hospitals and long term care homes maintain appropriate staffing levels is critical for the sector's success moving forward."
Stavropoulos said that hospitals are becoming more reliant on nursing agencies to fill the gaps and that this is coming at a higher cost.
For example, he noted that nurses at private, for-profit nursing agencies can get paid more than $75 an hour compared to the $35 to $50 per hour that full-time hospital nurses make.
There is currently no legislation that caps the amount for-profit staffing agencies can charge hospitals.
In his letter to the new auditor general Shelley Spence, Shamji suggested an investigation review “rampant price gouging,” “predatory recruiting practices”, and “unfair contractual obligations.” The Liberals argue that hospitals are spending hundreds of millions of dollars in public funds without proper protections against these kind of practices.
“The rising cost of these agencies is measured in the hundreds of millions of dollars, but also in the injustices that they impose upon healthcare workers and our province’s healthcare institutions,” Shamji wrote.
Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie said the current ER closures and long wait times are “a deliberate refusal by this government to adequately fund our hospitals.”
“ I say deliberate because this is not just some accident. Doug Ford and his conservative cronies are starving our public health care system of the funding that it needs.”
Speaking to reporters Thursday, Jones said the problems facing Ontario’s health-care system is “not a money conversation or challenge.”
“It is making sure that we have sufficient health, human resources to serve our communities.”
In a statement to CTV News Toronto, a spokesperson for the minister said the Progressive Conservatives have increased its healthcare budget by over $16 billion since 2018, including funnelling $80 billion into the sector this year.
“This includes a 4 per cent increase to the hospital sector, an additional $44 million to tackle emergency department wait times and, a historic $330 million in permanent funding for pediatric care in every corner of the province,” Hannah Jensen said.
Jensen noted the government does not have contacts with health-care worker agencies.
“Hospitals have always had the tool to use agency nurses and did under the former Liberal government.”
The government said the proportion of agency nurses has decreased by 0.8 per cent between 2017 and 2022-2023.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Children's pain and fever medicine recalled due to acetaminophen overdose risk
Drugmaker Teva Canada Ltd. is recalling one lot of its Pediatrix Acetaminophen Oral Solution after product testing found the children's liquid pain medicine contains too much acetaminophen, posing an overdose risk.
Man, 22, charged in connection with largest wildfire in N.S. history
Nova Scotia’s Natural Resources Department says a 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a massive wildfire in Shelburne County last spring.
Trump sex accuser faces cross-examination in a New York courtroom
With former U.S. President Donald Trump no longer in the courtroom Thursday, a columnist who accused him of sexually attacking her concluded her testimony with an emphatic denial that she had benefited from the publicity that followed the allegations.
Have you or your child dealt with strep recently? We want to hear from you.
At least six children have died in Ontario amid an alarming surge of strep A infections across Canada, setting off alarm bells for health experts and parents. CTVNews.ca is looking to hear from parents whose children have recently dealt with a bad bout of strep.
LIVE Justice Department report finds 'cascading failures' and 'no urgency' during Uvalde, Texas, shooting
Police officials who responded to the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, 'demonstrated no urgency' in setting up a command post and failed to treat the killings as an active shooter situation, according to a U.S. Justice Department report released Thursday.
Arnold Schwarzenegger held at Munich airport after failing to declare expensive watch
Arnold Schwarzenegger will face criminal tax proceedings after failing to declare an item upon arrival to Germany, a Munich Customs press officer told CNN Wednesday.
Pandemic aid 'had to end' Trudeau says as CEBA deadline hits
Despite consistent small business pressure, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government is defending the decision to maintain the Jan. 18 Canada Emergency Bank Account (CEBA) repayment deadline.
Dominican authorities arrest U.S. rapper on domestic violence charges
Authorities in the Dominican Republic have arrested U.S. rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, who is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday on charges of domestic violence. The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, is being held at a jail in the capital of Santo Domingo, where he was arrested Wednesday, officials said.
Ontario man, children kidnapped and robbed in South Africa
It was supposed to be a once-in-a-lifetime adventure for a Newmarket man and his two teenage children, a long-awaited trip to Africa to climb Mount Kilimanjaro.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Quebec couple shocked after doctor allegedly blames chronic pain on their sex life
A Quebec couple says they are triggered and traumatized after a recent meeting with a doctor who allegedly accused them of spreading sexually transmitted infections because they are gay.
-
Robert Miller sex case: Lawyer worries Quebec billionaire will die before trial
A lawyer seeking authorization for a class-action lawsuit against a Montreal billionaire accused of paying underage girls for sex says he worries the defendant will die before the case goes to trial.
-
'Breaking point': Legault asks Trudeau to slow influx of asylum seekers
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to slow the influx of asylum seekers entering his province, which he said is nearing a 'breaking point.'
London
-
Multiple collisions reported, road closures in effect
With winter plunging the Forest City into a deep freeze this week, Londoners will find a brief reprieve from the bitter cold as temperatures are set to warm slightly on Thursday.
-
Off-duty LPS officer facing criminal charges
A London Police Service (LPS) officer is facing several criminal charges due to an incident last month.
-
Ontario Ombudsman finds three councillors violated open meeting rules during visit to Unity Project
According to a report by Ontario Ombudsman Paul Dube, three members of the Community and Protective Services (CAPS) Committee violated open meeting rules by gathering last March
Kitchener
-
To amalgamate or not? Residents, politicians weigh in
The future of governance in Waterloo Region is up for discussion today, as a provincial committee tasked with studying the matter stops in Kitchener.
-
New shape discovered by University of Waterloo scientist makes TIME’s Best Inventions of 2023 list
A University of Waterloo scientist has helped solve a longstanding mathematical problem deemed impossible for more than 60 years.
-
Police officer dragged during traffic stop in Cambridge
A police officer was allegedly dragged by a vehicle while a driver attempted to evade an arrest in a traffic stop in Cambridge.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police investigating death of man, 49, found behind dumpster
A police investigation is underway in Sudbury after a 49-year-old man was found dead in a Donovan area alley.
-
Ontario man, children kidnapped and robbed in South Africa
It was supposed to be a once-in-a-lifetime adventure for a Newmarket man and his two teenage children, a long-awaited trip to Africa to climb Mount Kilimanjaro.
-
Thousands of customers without power in the northeast
Hydro One says more than 20,000 customers were without power around 11:30 a.m. Thursday from Gogama north to Hearst amid extreme cold temperatures.
Ottawa
-
Here's how many homes sold for $1 million in Ottawa in 2023
The 2023 year-end luxury real estate report from Engel & Völkers shows 1,263 residential properties sold for over $1 million in 2023, along with 39 condominium properties. In 2022, 1,872 residential properties and condominiums sold for over $1 million.
-
Driver, 27, charged with firearm, drug offences, police say
The Ottawa Police Service says a 27-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences related to firearms and drugs following a traffic stop in Lowertown.
-
No injuries reported after quickly spreading fire in Orleans home
Ottawa paramedics told CTV News Ottawa no injuries were reported following a quickly spreading fire in a house in Orleans on Wednesday night.
Windsor
-
Over $12,000 in undeclared cash seized at the Ambassador Bridge
Canada Border Services Agency officers seized US$12,053 in undeclared cash and a small amount of narcotics at the Ambassador Bridge.
-
Delaying your vacation because of inflation? This travel enthusiast only goes on budget-friendly trips
Nina Ngo admits she travels more often than her parents would prefer. In fact, the 25-year-old Windsorite estimates she boards an airplane once every two months.
-
19-year-old reported missing in Essex County
OPP are asking the public for help in finding a person reported as missing. Benson, 19, was last seen in Harrow on Jan. 15.
Barrie
-
Winter travel alert issued with heavy snow wreaking havoc on area roads
Heavy and blowing snow could make for tricky driving conditions across the region on Thursday.
-
Paul Bernardo's former lawyer hired to defend man charged in murder of Elnaz Hajtamiri
The man facing a first-degree murder charge in the Elnaz Hajtamiri case has enlisted the same lawyer who represented notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo, Anthony G. Bryant.
-
OPP raids property, finding $70,000 in stolen equipment
A search warrant netted police close to $70,000 in stolen equipment and tools.
Atlantic
-
Man, 22, charged in connection with largest wildfire in N.S. history
Nova Scotia’s Natural Resources Department says a 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a massive wildfire in Shelburne County last spring.
-
Fatal house in Plympton Station, N.S., under investigation
The RCMP says it is investigating a fatal house fire in Plympton Station, N.S.
-
Loblaw discount reduction not evidence of grocery collusion: competition expert
An expert in Canadian competition says Loblaw's move to reduce discounts on foods nearing their best-before date is a normal practice in the industry, not a sign of collusion.
Calgary
-
'I need help now': Ukrainian newcomer waiting months for approval of dental care
A Ukrainian mother and newcomer to Alberta has waited more than two months for the provincial government's dental corporation to make a decision on a $12,000 claim for procedures, as she continues to deal with an excruciatingly painful toothache.
-
Albertans still pessimistic about the economy, worried about spending: Leger poll
As they begin a new year, a new survey shows Albertans have a lot of the same old concerns.
-
Average Calgary rent jumps by more than 18% year-over-year: report
The average cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Calgary has increased dramatically in the past year, new data suggests.
Winnipeg
-
'Don't change the colours': Iconic Winnipeg restaurant under new ownership, but same great dining experience expected to stay
An iconic Winnipeg steakhouse known for its warm nostalgic atmosphere, great food, inviting staff and red interior is under new ownership.
-
Medical licence cancelled for Manitoba doctor found guilty of assaulting female patients
The medical licence of a Manitoba doctor found guilty of sexually assaulting five former patients has been cancelled.
-
Wayne Ewasko, former cabinet minister, named interim leader of Manitoba Tories
Manitoba Progressive Conservatives say they have named Wayne Ewasko as the party's interim leader.
Vancouver
-
Here's how much snow fell on B.C.'s South Coast Wednesday
A snowstorm that was initially forecast to bring up to 20 centimetres of snow to parts of the Lower Mainland actually brought quite a bit more, according to preliminary data from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
More snow, freezing rain expected to hit B.C.’s Lower Mainland
A second round of snow – followed by freezing rain – is expected in parts of B.C.'s Lower Mainland on Thursday.
-
Driver dead after car plunged from UBC parkade building, police say
Police have confirmed the driver of a car that plunged off the second floor of a multi-storey parkade building at the University of British Columbia was killed in the crash.
Edmonton
-
Extortions in Edmonton being orchestrated in India, unrelated to crimes in B.C. and Ontario: police
Edmonton police are confident a series of extortions, arsons and shootings in Alberta's capital region are unrelated to similar crimes occurring in B.C. and Ontario.
-
By the numbers: Here's how much shootings have increased since 2020
Recent data released by the Edmonton Police Service shows the city saw a 34 per cent increase in the number of shootings in 2023.
-
Oilers put 11-game win streak up against ailing Kraken
The Oilers have won a franchise-record 11 straight heading into Thursday's game with the visiting Seattle Kraken, eclipsing the record of nine set in 2000-01 and matched last season.