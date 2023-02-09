Ontario legislature eyes full shutdown for major renovations; likely to cost over $1B
At 130 years old, Ontario's legislature is showing its age.
There are lead pipes and asbestos running through the walls, mountains of old cables and wires stacked on top of new ones, an inefficient steam heating system with parts that frequently fail and fire safety systems in need of upgrading.
The "hazardous and severely deficient" infrastructure has members and officials of the legislature eyeing a full decommissioning of the building for large-scale renovations and moving the business of governing elsewhere for about eight years.
That's similar to the project underway in Parliament's Centre Block in Ottawa, and members of an Ontario legislative committee were set to travel to that city on Thursday to hear any lessons learned or best practices from officials there.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
A report is underway to determine exactly what work is needed, but it is clear it will not come cheap, said Legislative Affairs Minister Paul Calandra.
"It's certainly not going to cost less than a billion dollars," he said in an interview.
The vast scale of repairs and upgrades needed in the stately old legislature known as Queen's Park has been discussed on an increasingly urgent basis for the past several decades, with options on the table such as shutting it down block by block for the construction work.
That no longer seems like an option, Calandra said.
"We will need to decamp and (have) a full restoration happen, and that just can't happen in a piecemeal way and still have a functioning assembly at the same time, given the scale of what has to happen here," he said.
Speaker Ted Arnott said moving the assembly out of the building will end up being less disruptive and less expensive than doing it bit by bit.
"The longer we delay, the more likely it is that there's going to be, I would say, a catastrophic failure of one of our systems, whether it's plumbing or electrical, or ventilation," he said in an interview.
"We can't just let the building crumble around us."
Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa delivers the Ontario 2016 budget at Queen's Park in Toronto on Thursday, February 25, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Calandra is involved in scouting a new location for the assembly and hopes that when the next provincial parliament convenes after the 2026 election, it will be in a different --relatively close -- spot.
"There is a recognition that four or five, maybe maximum six years, frankly ... that's when we basically hit the end of the lifespan of the building, and it starts becoming very, very challenging to maintain it," Calandra said.
"It's going to be sooner rather than later."
The legislature has been getting by with repairs so far, but a report from more than 10 years ago concluded that a "full replacement of all major systems" is needed, including better fire protection, as well as electrical, IT, plumbing, and heating and cooling systems.
"Upgrades of this scale and complexity are further complicated by designated substances, which are present throughout the building, including asbestos, lead and PCBs," Jelena Bajcetic, director of precinct properties, told the legislative committee studying the issue during a hearing in November.
"These issues present significant challenges for us in staying ahead of the maintenance curve ... As we continue to maintain the systems, it doesn't change the fact that the infrastructure as a whole is both hazardous and severely deficient."
The standing committee on procedure and house affairs is set to hear Thursday from the deputy clerk of administration, chief information officer and director of real property services for the House of Commons.
A woman delivers mail at Queen's Park in Toronto on Monday, December 18, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Jennifer French, the New Democrat who is the chair of the committee, said she is hoping to hear from the federal officials what the province will need to keep in mind as it embarks on this project and how best to make these big decisions.
"This is not uncharted territory, but it is new for Queen's Park," she said in an interview. "Obviously, it's a building that is pretty important to a lot of folks, and we want to make sure that it can serve Ontarians going forward."
The work that needs to be done will not benefit the current crop of politicians, but it is for parliaments of the future, said deputy clerk Trevor Day. That is why it is important to get all parties on board, he told the committee in November.
"We need it to be bigger than the current government," he said.
"It's going to take a while for this to take place. It's going to cost a lot of money. There very well may be times when the public is not happy with how that money is being spent. I see a benefit to it for the people of Ontario, but it's not tangible ... We want to prove to you that it's needed and we want to prove to you that it's worth the money."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2023.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It was a nightmare': 2 children dead, driver charged after city bus crashes into Laval daycare
Two four-year-old children are dead and a man has been charged with first-degree murder after a driver crashed a city bus into a daycare in Laval, Que. Wednesday morning. The driver, 51-year-old Pierre Ny St-Amand, was arrested at the scene and faces two counts of first-degree murder and several other charges.
New one-and-done therapy can help curb severe COVID-19 infection: Canadian-led study
A Canadian-led study of a new potential antiviral therapy shows a single dose can help cut the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19.
Sister shields sibling from dust during 36-hour wait for help after quake
Two children wedged between concrete in the remains of their home in northern Syria have been rescued more than 36 hours after Monday's quake trapped their family as they slept.
'I've stopped crying': B.C. woman who lost 6 family members in Turkiye earthquakes sets sights on how to help rebuild
Like many other Turkish-Canadians Nural Sumbultepe is grieving the family members she lost in the earthquakes from thousands of miles away, and trying to find the best way to support the survivors and relief efforts.
Trust in governments shows signs of life as pandemic starts to fade
An annual survey on how trusting Canadians are suggests their faith in governments is rebounding as the COVID-19 pandemic begins to fade.
North Korea nuclear arsenal in parade attended by Kim Jong Un's daughter
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his young daughter took centre stage at a huge military parade, fuelling speculation that she is being primed as a future leader of the isolated country as her father showed off his latest, largest nuclear missiles.
opinion | Before you do your taxes, take note of these tax credits and deductions you may not have known about
Many Canadians are experiencing strains caused by the increased cost of living and inflation. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the top credits and deductions that you may be able to claim on your income tax return to help you save money.
Netflix Canada begins password sharing crackdown
Netflix Canada is rolling out its long-anticipated plans to crack down on password sharing, saying it will begin notifying Canadian users today by email about limitations.
Health-care workers have new hand-washing guidelines. Here's how you can apply them
The way respiratory viruses have circulated this fall and winter, most Canadians could probably benefit from a hand-hygiene refresher. Here are the latest hand-washing best practices to apply in your daily life.
Montreal
-
'It was a nightmare': 2 children dead, driver charged after city bus crashes into Laval daycare
Two four-year-old children are dead and a man has been charged with first-degree murder after a driver crashed a city bus into a daycare in Laval, Que. Wednesday morning. The driver, 51-year-old Pierre Ny St-Amand, was arrested at the scene and faces two counts of first-degree murder and several other charges.
-
How to talk to your kids about about the Laval bus crash tragedy
Many people were upset by the events, particularly because of the age of the young victims. Children may be asking their parents questions about the incident. 'When such a tragedy occurs, it is essential to establish a dialogue with your child quickly if he or she feels the need to do so, said one expert.
-
Montreal borough struck with two arsons on same stretch, less than hour apart
Montreal police are investigating two arson attacks in Montreal’s Ville Saint-Laurent borough early Thursday morning. Despite their proximity in location and timing, police spokesperson Veronique Dubuc says officers have not established a link between them “at this time in the investigation.”
London
-
Special weather statement in effect for London, Ont.
A special weather statement is in effect for the London, Ont. region and neighbouring counties as heavy rains and strong winds are forecasted to begin overnight Wednesday and into Thursday.
-
Impaired driver blows twice the legal limit after traffic complaints: OPP
Lambton OPP say a St. Clair Township man has been charged with impaired driving following several traffic complaints.
-
Ontario legislature eyes full shutdown for major renovations; likely to cost over $1B
The 'hazardous and severely deficient' infrastructure at the Ontario legislature has members and officials eyeing a full decommissioning of the building for large-scale renovations and moving the business of governing elsewhere for about eight years.
Kitchener
-
'It’s horrific': Community honours Karen Cunningham after Woodstock police call her death suspicious
A memorial has been set up in the area where 30-year-old Karen Cunningham’s body was found, as police in Woodstock continue to investigate her death as “suspicious” in nature.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Storm Watch: Tracking closures and cancellations
Severe weather has prompted a number of road closures, cancellations and delays in our coverage area.
-
Freezing rain warning in effect for Waterloo-Wellington
Waterloo region and Wellington County can expect a mix of cold, wet, and windy conditions on Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario woman says $10K cosmetic eye procedure 'destroyed' her life
Tracey Hassell of Georgetown, Ont. said her life’s biggest regret is getting cosmetic eye surgery three years ago, which she got because she was starting to notice bags under her eyes.
-
Former Sudbury police officer charged with sexual assault, exploitation
In a case that dates to 2007, Wayne Foster, a former police officer in Sudbury, has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual exploitation.
-
Ontario grocery chain that went viral for low prices reveals how they keep costs down
An Ontario grocery chain said they are seeing an “unprecedented” surge in customers after a recent TikTok revealing the company’s low food prices went viral.
Ottawa
-
School bus cancellations in Ottawa and the region due to incoming freezing rain
All school buses have been cancelled in Ottawa and eastern Ontario Thursday ahead of freezing rain this afternoon.
-
Employees, vendor speak out about abrupt Highbridge Construction closure
The abrupt closure of Ottawa-based Highbridge Construction is having a ripple effect on everyone from homeowners and employees to contractors who say they're owed thousands of dollars.
-
'It was a nightmare': 2 children dead, driver charged after city bus crashes into Laval daycare
Two four-year-old children are dead and a man has been charged with first-degree murder after a driver crashed a city bus into a daycare in Laval, Que. Wednesday morning. The driver, 51-year-old Pierre Ny St-Amand, was arrested at the scene and faces two counts of first-degree murder and several other charges.
Windsor
-
Windsor police reveal identity of murderer in 1971 cold case
Windsor police are publicly identifying the man responsible the murder of a six-year-old girl over 50 years ago.
-
Taxi driver praised for thwarting grandparent scam
Windsor police are recognizing an Amherstburg taxi driver for helping prevent an elderly passenger from being scammed.
-
Ontario legislature eyes full shutdown for major renovations; likely to cost over $1B
The 'hazardous and severely deficient' infrastructure at the Ontario legislature has members and officials eyeing a full decommissioning of the building for large-scale renovations and moving the business of governing elsewhere for about eight years.
Barrie
-
Freezing rain warning from Environment Canada
Slippery road and sidewalk conditions are forecasted for Thursday morning.
-
School bus cancellations by board
See current school bus cancellations by school board from across the region.
-
Barrie budget deliberations continue Thursday
City councillors approved an amendment to cancel the newly created stormwater climate action fund, saying now was not the time to invest in the new program.
Atlantic
-
Patients involved in N.S. mass shooting among those caught up in major privacy breach
Nova Scotia Health is under the microscope after eight employees were found snooping into medical records. The privacy breaches involve the electronic health records of people associated with the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia, among others.
-
Crown alleges former Halifax medical student dismembered body of fellow student
There was drama in a Halifax courtroom Wednesday as a Crown prosecutor tried to poke holes in the alibi of a former medical student who is claiming self-defence in the shooting death of another student during a drug deal.
-
Health-care care package: Maritime provinces still digesting details of Ottawa's funding announcement
The number-crunching continues a day after the premiers sat-down with the prime minister to talk about health-care funding.
Calgary
-
Premier Smith to deliver update on Just Transition talks, federal health deal
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is set to meet with reporters for the first time in a month today, with questions expected on health care, Crown prosecutors and perhaps her now-viral limp handshake with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
Woman, children injured in northwest Calgary crash
A woman sustained critical injuries and two children were also hurt in a crash at a northwest Calgary intersection Wednesday evening.
-
Carbon capture too expensive, takes too long to build: Report
By betting it can solve its emissions problem with carbon capture and storage, Canada's oil and gas industry risks saddling itself with expensive stranded assets, a new report argues.
Winnipeg
-
Property tax and fee increases part of Winnipeg's proposed budget for 2023
For the first time with Mayor Scott Gillingham at the helm of Winnipeg City Hall, a new proposed budget has been tabled for 2023.
-
Plan to redevelop U of M-owned golf course into urban community gets green light
A plan to transform a former golf course owned by the University of Manitoba into a complete urban community has cleared its first hurdles.
-
New one-and-done therapy can help curb severe COVID-19 infection: Canadian-led study
A Canadian-led study of a new potential antiviral therapy shows a single dose can help cut the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19.
Vancouver
-
'I've stopped crying': B.C. woman who lost 6 family members in Turkiye earthquakes sets sights on how to help rebuild
Like many other Turkish-Canadians Nural Sumbultepe is grieving the family members she lost in the earthquakes from thousands of miles away, and trying to find the best way to support the survivors and relief efforts.
-
B.C. watchdog investigating death of off-duty police officer in Langley
The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been called to Langley to probe the death of an off-duty police officer Wednesday afternoon.
-
Artist working to revitalize back alleys in Burnaby
Back alleys are typically seen as dark and dangerous areas but the City of Burnaby is hoping a local artist can help change that perception – one can of spray paint at a time.
Edmonton
-
Premier Smith to deliver update on Just Transition talks, federal health deal
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is set to meet with reporters for the first time in a month today, with questions expected on health care, Crown prosecutors and perhaps her now-viral limp handshake with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
Cartmell town hall fields questions, frustrations with Edmonton's snow removal strategy
A city councillor says he's heard Edmontonians' concerns about this year's snow removal 'loud and clear,' especially when it comes to improving communication about neighbourhood blading.
-
Girl kidnapped from Edmonton street, sexually assaulted in nearby apartment: police
A man has been charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a girl and Edmonton police believe there may be more victims.