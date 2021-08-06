TORONTO -- Two GO buses have been retrofitted to temporarily become COVID-19 mobile vaccination clinics.

The Ontario government announced the "GO-VAXX" buses Friday and said it will provide another option for eligible residents to get their shot. The mobile clinics are part of the province's "last mile" strategy, which hopes to target areas with low vaccination rates.

"This innovative partnership with Metrolinx will ensure Ontarians have even easier access to a first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine," Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said in a statement.

"By bringing vaccines directly to the people, we are helping more residents get the protection they need for themselves, their families and their communities."

The province said the mobile clinics are expected to be on the road six days a week and will stops in malls, festivals, community hubs and other events throughout the summer and fall across the Greater Golden Horseshoe.

Their first stop will be at Canada's Wonderland this weekend. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be administered.

"We are excited and pleased to help plan and deliver this innovative approach linking vaccination and transit together," Metrolinx president and chief executive officer Phil Verster said.

"Our bus drivers jumped at the opportunity to be part of this incredible initiative and will be operating the GO-VAXX bus."

The province said it will work with local health units and municipalities to determine the areas where the mobile clinics will be deployed.

"The job is not over yet, and the GO-VAXX bus is another way our government is making it easier and convenient for more Ontarians to receive their vaccine," Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

More than 80.8 per cent of eligible Ontarians have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to date, while 70.8 have been fully vaccinated

Here's what you need to know if you would like to get vaccinated at a GO-VAXX bus:

Bring your health card. If you do not have a health card or your health card is expired, bring another form of government-issued photo identification such as a driver's license, passport, Status card, or birth certificate.

Eat and drink something before you arrive at your appointment to prevent feeling faint or dizzy while being vaccinated.

Dress for the weather in case there is a line-up.

Wear clothing that allows for easy access to the upper arm, such as a loose-fitting top or a t-shirt.

Wear a mask that covers your nose, mouth, and chin.

Do not visit the GO-VAXX bus if you have symptoms of COVID-19.

You can find the schedule of the buses here.