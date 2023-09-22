Toronto

    • Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton resigns

    Monte McNaughton takes to the podium during a news conference in Toronto on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young Monte McNaughton takes to the podium during a news conference in Toronto on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

    Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton is stepping away from politics, Premier Doug Ford's office confirmed Friday.

    While unrelated to the unfolding Greenbelt development scandal, McNaughton's departure marks the third minister's resignation in Ford's cabinet this month.

    This is a breaking news story more to come. 

