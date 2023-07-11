Ontario is changing lifejacket rules for kids ages 12 and under. Here's what you need to know

The Ontario government appears to be set to pass a new bill that would make it mandatory for children aged 12 and under to wear lifejackets on boats.

The legislation, which was originally tabled back in April, was brought forward in committee Monday. It is likely to pass when Members of Provincial Parliament return to the Legislature in the fall.

“Every single state in the United States has a mandatory lifejacket law for children. Canada does not,” said Progressive Conservative MPP Goldie Ghamari, who introduced the bill.

According to Canadian law, every watercraft must have a lifejackets or personal flotation devices (PFD) for every person on board.

It is not mandatory that individuals actually wear the PFDs.

The new provincial legislation would do just that—requiring children aged 12 and under to wear lifejackets while on a “pleasure boat” or while being towed behind one using recreational water equipment.

A pleasure boat is defined as being nine meters in length or smaller, according to the bill.

Parents, guardians or other adults supervising children could be subject to a fine of up to $200 if they do not comply.

“Ontario believes that requiring parents, guardians and other persons to ensure that children under their supervision wear a personal flotation device or lifejacket … will protect the welfare of those children, increase awareness of water safety and reduce the number of drownings,” the legislation says.

The bill is titled “Joshua’s Law” in honour of an 11-year-old boy named Joshua Steinberg who died in a boating accident on the St. Lawrence River in 2018.

Joshua was wearing a life jacket during the day, but at that moment, he was not,” Ghamari said in the legislature on April 25. “Accidents are the leading cause of death for children in Canada, and not wearing a life jacket is the number one risk factor for drowning while boating.”

According to Ontario Provincial Police, 29 boat fatalities were reported in Ontario last year. Of those incidents, only two people who died were wearing life jackets.

Further OPP data shows that between 2018 and 2022, there were 114 boaters or paddlers who were killed in marine accidents who were not wearing PFDs.

“What we've seeing in our most recent data is that 93 percent of people who drown while boating between ages 15 and 34 were not wearing a life jacket and its high 80s across the board,” said Stephanie Bakalar with the Life Saving Society, a charitable organization that works to prevent drowning and water-related injury.

“By mandating that, it will go a long way in preventing drownings.”

The legislation has support across political parties.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Mike Walker