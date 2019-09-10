

The Canadian Press





MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- Ontario is contributing $3 million over three years to a mental health initiative in Mississauga.

Project Now aims to end child and youth suicide in that city by 2029.

It is working to improve access to mental health services in schools, hospitals and community-based agencies.

That includes shortening wait times, helping families navigate mental health services and easing transitions from emergency departments to community care.

The project has also received more than $3 million from other donors.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the combined funding will help raise awareness and help families better support children and youth with mental health challenges.