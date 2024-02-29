TORONTO
Toronto

Ontario invests $1.6 billion for new buildings at Toronto mental health hospital

The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) Queen Street campus is seen in Toronto, Sunday, March 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) Queen Street campus is seen in Toronto, Sunday, March 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Ontario is investing $1.6 billion for two new buildings at a mental health hospital in Toronto.

The province says the money will go toward the design and construction of the buildings at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health.

Premier Doug Ford says it's a significant step for the province's plan to boost mental health supports.

The hospital plans to build a larger forensic mental health program that supports patients with mental health problems who have become involved with the justice system, but are not sentenced to jail or prison.

The second building will consolidate the hospital's research facilities into a state-of-the-art centre.

Last year's provincial budget shows the new forensic building will add 33 beds, bringing its capacity up to 214 beds for patients.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 29, 2024.

