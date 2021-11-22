TORONTO -- Ontario authorities are investigating reports of a possible security breach associated with the provincial COVID-19 vaccine booking portal.

A spokesperson for the Solicitor General confirmed the government has received multiple reports of spam text messages received by individuals who scheduled appointments or accessed vaccine certificates through the COVID-9 immunization system.

"Ontarians should be aware these texts are financial in nature and that the government will never conduct a financial transaction through these methods," Marion Ringuette said in a statement.

"The government takes allegations of fraud very seriously and is aggressively investigating these reports with our partner ministries, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and others."

CTV News Toronto has reached out to the OPP for a statement on the breach.

It is unclear when officials were first notified of the potential breach, but Premier Doug Ford said that he received a briefing about the investigation over the weekend.

"I've had a conversation with my chief of staff, principal secretary and secretary of cabinet and they have all hands on deck on all our ministry especially or Ministry of Health, and I'm confident with the group that we have down there," Ford told reporters Monday morning, adding that "cybersecurity is so important."

"They're getting more technical, more sophisticated every single day."

News of the potential security breach came as Ontario announced that COVID-19 vaccine appointments will become available for children between the ages of five and 11 as of Tuesday.

Families will be able to book appointments through the COVID-19 vaccine portal, as well as other avenues such as pharmacies and primary care offices.

While asked about the incident by a reporter, Solicitor General Sylvia reiterated Ford's confidence in the system.

"This investigation, and any investigation when we hear of potential breaches, we investigate thoroughly," Jones said.

"We are doing that now. We have confidence in the booking system that there are no concerns and as I said, we will continue to investigate all issues as we hear from local individuals."