Ontario health minister says health-care access through OHIP won't change

Sylvia Jones, Ontario Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, takes her oath at a swearing-in ceremony at Queen’s Park in Toronto on June 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette Sylvia Jones, Ontario Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, takes her oath at a swearing-in ceremony at Queen’s Park in Toronto on June 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton