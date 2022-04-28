Ontario Greens look to other provinces as they campaign to grow their caucus of one
Ontario's Greens are hoping to build on momentum from their first-ever provincial win and grow their caucus of one this spring -- or at least hold onto the seat they won four years ago.
Greens have grown into influential legislative forces in other Canadian jurisdictions. They make up the official opposition on Prince Edward Island, hold party status with three seats in New Brunswick and have two in British Columbia, where the party also wielded significant power for a time after forming a confidence and supply agreement with the NDP in 2017.
Ontario voters have been slower to elect Green representatives, but the party is entering this spring's campaign ahead of the expected June 2 election on its strongest-ever footing with party Leader Mike Schreiner holding an incumbent seat in Guelph.
According to Mark Winfield, a professor at York University who studies environmental politics, it's not impossible for the Greens in Canada's largest province to replicate the trend seen elsewhere in the country, where two or three Green seats have handed the party an unexpectedly powerful role in government.
"It's sort of an interesting moment for them," said Winfield, who advised the party on their platform as a volunteer.
"They're not going to win government, but it's not inconceivable, depending on how their vote plays out and how concentrated it is in terms of ridings, (that) they could win a handful of seats and end up holding the balance of power."
Schreiner became the party's first provincial representative in 2018 after building support in three previous runs for office. Since then, he's stood out at Queen's Park as an effective critic on the environment and other issues, including the government's COVID-19 response.
Those inside the Greens' provincial campaign efforts are quick to echo the belief that Green successes elsewhere in Canada are scalable in Ontario. At a recent candidate mixer in Kitchener, Ont., Schreiner rallied the small crowd by invoking work done by counterparts in B.C., P.E.I., and New Brunswick, and saying his own party is "punching well above our weight" in Ontario's legislature with himself as the sole representative.
"Imagine what we can do if the Greens in this room join me at Queen's Park," Schreiner said to enthusiastic applause.
Party campaign chair Becky Smit said Schreiner's breakthrough was a game-changer and the party's aim this time is to grow the caucus, noting that other Green parties in Canada "started with one" representative and grew from there.
Last year, the party hosted Zoom sessions for volunteers that heard elected Green representatives from other provinces share the stories behind their successes -- all featuring themes of door-knocking, talking directly with voters and campaigns rooted in communities.
"It was fascinating and rewarding to hear that it's a very similar story in each campaign," she said.
The Greens are running their biggest-ever campaign in Ontario, Smit said, with $228,803 raised in donations by March 2022 compared with $94,695 at the same time in 2018.
"Places with universities" are a natural spot for the Greens to try to stir up support, Winfield said, as younger voters tend to have more concern about the environment when casting their ballots.
The party is running star candidate Dianne Saxe, a former provincial environment commissioner whose position was axed by Premier Doug Ford's government, in downtown Toronto.
There are also hopes to "grow from strength" in the region around Guelph, Halton Hills and Kitchener-Waterloo, where Smit said the party's messages about strong communities resonates -- and where Ontario voters sent their first federal Green representative to Ottawa last year.
Mike Morrice, who currently holds a federal Kitchener seat, cycled over to the candidate boot camp this month to give a talk. He told The Canadian Press he plans to have a presence in Guelph supporting Schreiner's re-election bid this spring.
Kevin den Heijer, a former provincial and federal Liberal staffer and public affairs adviser at Enterprise Canada, is less certain that other Canadian Green successes can be matched in Ontario. He said voters in the province are set in their ways with the three main parties, and this election will likely see the Liberals and NDP battling to win votes the left, potentially leaving little space for the Greens to crack into.
"It's tough not to be too stark when talking about the chances of the Green Party," he said. "Their ceiling and their floor for gains and losses are really both one seat."
Den Heijer said the Greens would be wise to focus on re-electing Schreiner and respond to polling in other ridings if the situation looks promising.
The party's recent focus on mental health issues -- on top of environmental causes like stopping urban sprawl, improving public transit and electric vehicle rebates -- is also a smart move, den Heijer said, noting that the Greens can have an outsized influence on policy discussions.
"If they can't win votes or win ridings, they can be a player in changing the conversation and the narrative of the election," he said.
Tamara Small, a political science professor at the University Guelph, echoed den Heijer's perspective that Ontario is a "tough nut to crack" for candidates outside the three main parties, but she noted that Canadians no longer see the Greens as a fringe party. If polls indicating a strong Progressive Conservative victory hold, that could also help the Greens, she said, because voters may feel like they have nothing to lose by giving the party a shot.
Even if they don't win more seats, she said, the Greens will likely see any increase in support as a success in a multi-election cycle strategy.
"They're playing a long game, which is: maybe not this election where we're winning the seat, but the next election we are within 10 points to the person who won last time, so that there actually are seats in play," she said.
The Greens have hopes that repeat Parry Sound-Muskoka candidate Matt Richter is already there. The local teacher is on his fifth run under the Green banner, and by 2018 his support had grown to 20 per cent of the vote. This time around, the party sees an opening with the sitting Tory not seeking re-election.
"It's really opened the doors for our message, and it's being received tremendously well this time through," Richter said in an interview. He said his party's "straightforward approach" to the worsening housing crisis, transportation and climate change seems to be resonating with voters who are frustrated with "getting rhetoric from the old-school parties."
Richter said he's keen to make history in his riding like Schreiner did in 2018. He hopes the fifth time is the charm.
"The momentum from one election to the next has continued to build and that is inspiring and motivating on its own," Richter said. "This time through, especially with the crisis level of affordable housing, of our mental health of the people in our riding, and of course with the climate, I couldn't step away. If anything it's just empowered me to step up even more."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2022.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | Car stolen from an Ontario street tracked to Nigeria
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Mounting evidence Canada trained Ukrainian extremists, gov't needs to be held to account: experts
Continued evidence that the Canadian Armed Forces have trained extremists in Ukrainian military should raise tough questions for government, experts say.
'More questions than answers': COVID vaccines for kids under 5 still not authorized in Canada
There are no vaccines currently approved for use in children under the age of five in Canada. While this may leave some parents concerned about their child's exposure to COVID-19, experts insist there's no reason to rush the process.
Quebec sword attack accused says he began to regret 'mission' after 2nd killing
The man accused of murdering two people with a sword in Quebec City on Halloween night 2020 testified Wednesday that after the second killing, he began to have doubts about what he called his 'mission.'
'Jeopardy!' phenom Mattea Roach on the lesser-known challenge of repeat wins: host banter
'Jeopardy!' champ Mattea Roach has proven she can conquer dozens of quiz clues with ease. But in addition to displaying superior skill with the buzzer, the phenom has had to prepare for another challenge that can get harder with each win: coming up with engaging anecdotes for each TV episode.
Harrowing allegation of rape in Russian-occupied Kherson
A 16-year-old Ukrainian alleges she was raped by a soldier in a part of the southern region of Kherson while it was occupied by Russian forces, an incident investigated by Ukrainian prosecutors and deemed a war crime.
Russian offensive in east picks up momentum, Ukraine says
Ukraine said Thursday that Russia's offensive in the east picked up momentum, with several towns coming under intense attack as Moscow's forces attempt to surround Ukrainian troops.
Prince Andrew stripped of 'freedom of city' by York council
Prince Andrew has lost another ceremonial honor as groups throughout Britain cut ties to the royal disgraced by allegations of sexual misconduct.
TREND LINE | Conservatives open 'statistically significant' lead over Liberals: Nanos poll
The Conservative Party of Canada has opened up a 'statistically significant' lead over the governing Liberals, the latest polling from Nanos Research shows.
OPINION | Don Martin: The thunder of overreaction as Rolling Blunder wheels toward Ottawa
As was the case with the Freedom Convoy, it’s the organizers of Rolling Thunder who are giving the event's modest purpose some ominous overtones, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion piece for CTVNews.ca.
Montreal
-
As politicians wrangle over Bill 96, CEGEPS brace for major hiring and firing along language lines
A day after Quebec's ruling CAQ party decided to walk back a quota for how many courses English CEGEP students must take in French, the sudden change had more than a few people reeling -- educators, and also politicians.
-
Moderna to open new vaccine manufacturing plant in Montreal
Pharmaceutical giant Moderna will open its Canadian vaccine manufacturing plant in Montreal, CTV News has learned.
-
Families of Montreal brainwashing victims push for right to sue CIA, which funded experiments
It's well documented that the CIA, the American intelligence agency, funded the Montreal brainwashing experiments that forever altered Lana Mills Sowchuk's father and many, many others.
London
-
War of words heats up after local mayor calls on province to investigate TVDSB
The rift is widening between the region’s largest school board and some rural politicians.
-
Doug Ford to cut income taxes for Ontarians earning less than $50,000 a year, sources say
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will promise to cut income taxes for Ontarians earning less than $50,000 a year in his 2022 budget on Thursday, sources tell CP24.
-
Tractor enthusiasts leave $2 million to local hospitals
Don and Cliff Schultz were bachelor farmers who lived a simple and honest life raising cattle, growing crops and collecting tractors on their farm in the Blyth, Ont. area.
Kitchener
-
Regional council approves 24/7 washroom access at downtown Kitchener encampment
Councillors have voted on a recommendation from staff to provide 24/7 washroom access to people living at the encampment at the corner of Victoria Street and Weber Street.
-
INTERACTIVE MAP
INTERACTIVE MAP | WRDSB issues new messaging strongly recommending masks in schools
A letter sent to parents of Waterloo Region District School Board students is strongly recommending masks indoors. Meanwhile a lawyer says the board could do even more.
-
Garbage bag bi-weekly limit being brought down to three in Waterloo Region
Waterloo Region households will soon only be allowed to put three bags of garbage on the curb every other week.
Northern Ontario
-
Doug Ford to cut income taxes for Ontarians earning less than $50,000 a year, sources say
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will promise to cut income taxes for Ontarians earning less than $50,000 a year in his 2022 budget on Thursday, sources tell CP24.
-
Mounting evidence Canada trained Ukrainian extremists, gov't needs to be held to account: experts
Continued evidence that the Canadian Armed Forces have trained extremists in Ukrainian military should raise tough questions for government, experts say.
-
Quebec sword attack accused says he began to regret 'mission' after 2nd killing
The man accused of murdering two people with a sword in Quebec City on Halloween night 2020 testified Wednesday that after the second killing, he began to have doubts about what he called his 'mission.'
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Here's what you need to know about the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' biker demonstration
Here's a look at what you need to know about the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' event this weekend in Ottawa.
-
LIVE @ 9:45
LIVE @ 9:45 | Police, city officials to outline plans for biker convoy event in Ottawa this weekend
Interim Chief Steve Bell, Mayor Jim Watson and city officials will hold a media conference at 9:45 a.m. to "provide an update on plans to prepare for this weekend's event."
-
Doug Ford to cut income taxes for Ontarians earning less than $50,000 a year, sources say
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will promise to cut income taxes for Ontarians earning less than $50,000 a year in his 2022 budget on Thursday, sources tell CP24.
Windsor
-
'The backlog is huge': Hit and miss wait times for passport renewal in Windsor
Long lines and frustration at Windsor’s downtown passport office appear to be mitigated compared to elsewhere in the province as a sharp rise in passport renewal applications continues across the country.
-
LaSalle woman, 99, reunites with 102-year-old sister from New York
For 99-year-old Gertrude Alfonso, the keys to a long life are pretty straightforward — eat healthy, always be grateful for your loved ones and hold your faith close to your heart.
-
Chatham-Kent police investigate overnight shooting
Chatham-Kent police are investigating an overnight shooting in Chatham.
Barrie
-
Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Springwater Township: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Springwater Township Wednesday evening.
-
OPP locates teen reported missing in Orangeville
Provincial police have located the 16-year-old boy reported missing in Orangeville Tuesday night.
-
Judgement favours City of Barrie in legal dispute over historic train station
An 11-year multi-million dollar legal dispute over the development of the historic Allandale train station has cleared another hurdle.
Atlantic
-
'It's just not enough': Relatives of N.S. family killed in crash angered by sentence handed to drunk driver
A 43-year-old Quebec man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison in connection with a collision that killed a family of four from Nova Scotia.
-
Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry explores fallout of police impersonation
Public trust in law enforcement agencies is undermined every time someone is caught impersonating a police officer, the inquiry investigating the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia was told Wednesday.
-
RCMP supervisor during N.S. mass shooting took extended leave amid second-guessing
One of the Mounties who oversaw the initial response to the mass shooting in Nova Scotia was off work for at least 16 months afterwards, saying he struggled with questions about his own decisions during the rampage.
Calgary
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Calgary mayor's former chief of staff receives $104K payout after 3 months on job
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek's former chief of staff received a six-figure payout after his employment was suddenly terminated less than 100 days after he was hired, CTV News has learned.
-
1 killed in multi-vehicle crash south of Calgary
RCMP say one person was killed in a crash south of Calgary on Wednesday.
-
Alberta reports 62 COVID-19 deaths in one week
Alberta added 62 COVID-19 deaths in seven days as hospitalizations continued to see a slight increase.
Winnipeg
-
'We don't make these decisions lightly': Nearly 60 million litres of sewage dumped into Winnipeg's rivers during the storm
The city released nearly 60 million litres of sewage in Winnipeg's rivers over the weekend – a difficult decision it says was made to protect Winnipegger's basements from flooding.
-
Accused received calls, texts from creditors in lead up to Eduardo Balaquit’s disappearance
The Crown closed its case Wednesday in the Eduardo Balaquit homicide trial with testimony from its final three witnesses.
-
Border communities saturated as another Colorado Low may be on the way
A special weather statement from Environment and Climate Change Canada says another Colorado Low may be on the way.
Vancouver
-
B.C. defends policy on seizure medication at schools, some families worried kids being put at risk
The province is defending a policy regarding administering seizure medication in schools which some parents feel is putting their children at risk.
-
Apparent attempt to steal dragon street lamp in Vancouver's Chinatown prompts police investigation
Photos shared on social media appear to show a brazen attempt to steal a dragon street lamp in Vancouver's Chinatown in broad daylight over the weekend.
-
Cleanup begins after demolition of burned Winters Hotel in Vancouver, city says
The City of Vancouver says the ruins of a low-income hotel destroyed by fire earlier this month have been fully demolished.
Edmonton
-
Alberta reports 62 COVID-19 deaths in one week
Alberta added 62 COVID-19 deaths in seven days as hospitalizations continued to see a slight increase.
-
As Canada's population ages, what happens to affordable, accessible housing?
Experts say more affordable and accessible housing is needed for Canada's aging population with seniors over the age of 85 reported as the fastest-growing age group in the country.
-
Oilers put playoff prep up against Sharks
Not only do the Edmonton Oilers have a playoff spot clinched, but they head into Thursday's home clash with the San Jose Sharks with a few other achievements in hand.