TORONTO -- The Ford government will stop issuing the defective new licence plates next week and temporarily return to the old white-with-blue-lettering licence plates as the province works to fix a readability issue.

The new double blue licence plates have come under intense scrutiny over the past two weeks after complaints from drivers and front-line police officers who said the plates were difficult to read at night.

While the government initially denied any issues with the plate, it later admitted the plates were problematic and told drivers they would have to be replaced.

The Ministry of Government and Consumer Services announced Friday that Service Ontario will stop issuing the new blue plates on Mar. 5, returning to the old white embossed plates that the government was forced to save from the scrapyard.

The current stock of those plates will be exhausted the government said until a new version of the blue plate is ready to be distributed on Mar. 16.

The government said any driver who received a new defective licence plate will receive a letter with replacement instructions, along with a new licence plate validation sticker.

Since launching the plates on Feb. 1, the government says it has issued 71,000 blue plates, representing one per cent of the 7.6 million active passenger plates in Ontario.