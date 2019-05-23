

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario will be reviewing the agency that administers compensation for injured workers across the province.

Labour Minister Laurie Scott says the government has hired two special advisers who will analyze the work of the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board.

The WSIB provides benefits and services to workers who have been injured on the job or who have diseases related to work.

The review will focus on the WSIB's financial oversight, administration, and efficiency.

Scott says the exercise will help ensure the sustainability of the agency and help prevent fraud, with a report expected by the end of the year.

The government says the review will not be looking at how the WSIB makes claims decisions, benefit levels, or individual claims.