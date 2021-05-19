TORONTO -- The Ontario government is hinting that the province will move away from "the regionalization approach" it has used in the past to lift public health restrictions and instead pursue a "sector by sector" reopening strategy.

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones made the comment to reporters at Queen’s Park on Wednesday.

It comes on the heels of the Ministry of Health confirming that they will not revive the colour-coded framework for COVID-19 restrictions when the time comes to restart Ontario’s economy.

“The Minister of Health has suggested that we're going to be moving away from the regionalization approach,” Jones said. “We know what happens is people move and are more likely to move from place to place if we go to a regional approach and have certain parts of the province with tighter restrictions than others.”

The Progressive Conservative government has previously imposed business closures and other public health restrictions on a region-by-region basis with Premier Doug Ford arguing that the different approach is needed given the different viral picture in some parts of the province.

The approach has at times resulted in some businesses being allowed to operate in parts of the Greater Toronto Area but not in others.

Jones, however, suggested on Wednesday that Ontario’s reopening plan is more likely to be based on a “sector by sector” approach in which different kinds of business would gradually be permitted to reopen based on risk.

“Sector by sector is important because frankly there are differences and nuances depending on what kind of business you operate. So that's why we want to look at sector by sector to see what can safely reopen and when,” she said.

Health Minister Christine Elliott has said that her government plans to provide the public with a full reopening “very soon.”

A target date to begin lifting restrictions hasn’t been decided on but sources have told CTV News Toronto that the government is working on a rough timeline of June and early July to fully unlock the economy.

With files from CTV Toronto's Colin D'Mello