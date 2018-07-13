Ontario government cancels 758 renewable energy contracts
Ontario Premier Doug Ford applauds as Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell delivers the speech from the throne to open the new legislative session at the Ontario Legislature at Queen's Park in Toronto on Thursday, June 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, July 13, 2018 2:49PM EDT
TORONTO -- Ontario's new Progressive Conservative government says it is cancelling 758 renewable energy contracts in what it calls an effort to reduce electricity bills in the province.
Energy Minister Greg Rickford says the move will save provincial ratepayers $790 million.
Rickford says the government plans to introduce legislation during its summer sitting that would protect hydro consumers from any costs incurred from the cancellation.
The government announcement does not indicate which specific projects are being cancelled.
Rickford says the move is part of a campaign promise made by the Progressive Conservatives during the spring election to end the projects, calling them "unnecessary and wasteful".
Earlier this week, the Tory government said it would introduce legislation to cancel a wind project in Eastern Ontario that is just weeks away from completion.