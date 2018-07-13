

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario's new Progressive Conservative government says it is cancelling 758 renewable energy contracts in what it calls an effort to reduce electricity bills in the province.

Energy Minister Greg Rickford says the move will save provincial ratepayers $790 million.

Rickford says the government plans to introduce legislation during its summer sitting that would protect hydro consumers from any costs incurred from the cancellation.

The government announcement does not indicate which specific projects are being cancelled.

Rickford says the move is part of a campaign promise made by the Progressive Conservatives during the spring election to end the projects, calling them "unnecessary and wasteful".

Earlier this week, the Tory government said it would introduce legislation to cancel a wind project in Eastern Ontario that is just weeks away from completion.