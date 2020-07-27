TORONTO -- Municipalities in Ontario will be receiving about $4 billion in COVID-19 relief funding to help with the economic losses of the pandemic.

Part of the money comes from a $19 billion commitment by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to help provinces and territories deal with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic after months of shuttered businesses.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford previously commended the government on the deal, calling it a “historic agreement.”

Speaking at Queen’s Park on Monday, Ford said that $4 billion will be given to municipalities. No further details have been provided regarding the specific allocations of the funding for each city.

This means there is still $5.2B of the $7B unspent. — Colin D'Mello CTVNews (@ColinDMello) July 27, 2020

Toronto Mayor John Tory has said the city is losing about $65 million a week in revenue because of the pandemic and officials predict the city could be out at least $1.5 billion by the end of 2020.

This estimation is based on a three-month lockdown and six-month recovery period and does not take a potential second wave of COVID-19 into account.

Tory has said that without any federal or provincial aide, critical services such as public transportation and libraries would have to be cut. He also said thousands of city employees and cops would be out of work.

At the same time, a new staff report released late last week said that even with promised funding, the city may need to sell off assets and reduce staff for years to come.

