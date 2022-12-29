Ontario files appeal of court decision striking down Bill 124
The Ontario government has formally filed an appeal of a court decision that struck down Bill 124, a controversial bill that capped public sector salary increases to one per cent.
The legislation was first proposed in 2019 and went into effect for three years. Multiple groups representing public sector workers took the government to court, arguing that Bill 124 was unconstitutional.
On Nov. 29, Justice Markus Koehnen delivered his decision on the court challenge, saying the legislation did, in fact, infringe on the applicants’ rights to freedom of association and collective bargaining.
“The Charter protects not just the right to associate, but also the right to a meaningful process in which unions can put on the table those issues that are of concern to workers, and have them discussed in good faith,” Koehnen wrote.
The same day the decision was delivered, the Doug Ford government indicated it would be appealing.
A spokesperson for the Attorney General confirmed the appeal was formally submitted on Thursday.
“As this matter remains before the courts, it would be inappropriate to comment further,” they said.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
In the appeal, which was obtained by CTV News Toronto, the government argues the court “erred in holding that the financial impact of the Act’s limits on the compensation increases substantially interferes with the respondent’s rights to a meaningful process of collective bargaining.”
They also say the judge erred by mischaracterizing the reason why Bill 124 was put in place to begin with, which they say was to “to manage the province’s finances in a responsible manner and to protect the sustainability of public services.”
The government has previously argued the bill was “exceptional and time limited” to help eliminate the deficit.
On Thursday, multiple unions released statements expressing their outrage over the government’s appeal of the court’s decision.
“Bill 124 has severely impacted workers’ living standards and worsened issues like the staffing crisis in our overburdened healthcare system,” Ontario Federation of Labour President Patty Coates said in a statement.
“Right now, the Ford government should be focused on taking meaningful action to address the simultaneous cost-of-living and health care crises in this province. Instead, they are choosing to spend public dollars to fight workers in court.”
The Ontario Nurses’ Association (ONA) said that health-care processionals felt “vindicated” when the court ruled that Bill 124 was unconstitutional, but that feeling was short-lived.
“Nurses and health-care professionals across the province are beyond angry and frustrated that this government is continuing to defend Bill 124, and we are telling Premier Ford: enough is enough,” ONA Interim President Bernie Robinson said.
“The premier must stop attacking nurses and health-care workers. He should have done the right thing, and accepted the court’s clear decision. Now, hundreds of thousands of public dollars will be wasted fighting workers in court.”
Earlier this year, the Financial Accountability Office found the government may have to pay around $8.4 billion in salaries if the court challenge landed in favour of the workers.
However, if the appeal is successful, the province stands to save about $9.7 billion in salaries and wages from 2019 through to 2025-2027 from both unionized and non-unionized employees.
With files from Cristina Tenaglia
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Vivienne Westwood, fashion designer and style icon, dies at 81
British fashion designer and style icon Vivienne Westwood has died aged 81.
'We just did this two years ago': OPP officer killed near Hagersville, Ont. brings up painful memories for community
Days after OPP Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala was fatally shot near Hagersville, Ont., the brother of another fallen police officer with ties to the small community says he's angry and sad Hagersville has to go through another tragedy.
Canadian Army eyeing new weapons in response to lessons learned from Ukraine war
The war in Ukraine has identified critical gaps in the Canadian Army's ability to fight and survive on the battlefield, leading to an unanticipated rush to buy new military equipment.
Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson has died at the age of 89, former wife says
Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson, best known for the hit single 'Four Strong Winds' as one half of Ian & Sylvia, has died at age 89.
Ont. family stuck in Cancun says Sunwing rep told them 'I'll make sure people stay here forever'
A Toronto family with a five-month old baby who were stranded in Mexico after their Sunwing flights were cancelled says a Sunwing representative told them if they didn’t stop challenging their situation they would be left in Mexico 'forever.'
OPP release new details about suspects charged in shooting death of officer
New details have been released about the two people charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala.
Pele, Brazil's mighty king of 'beautiful game,' has died
Pele, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82.
BREAKING | Ontario files appeal of court decision striking down Bill 124
The Ontario government has formally filed an appeal of a court decision that struck down Bill 124, a controversial bill that capped public sector salary increases to one per cent.
Suspects in Vermont murder-for-hire case plead not guilty
Two of the three suspects facing federal charges in a case that led to the 2018 killing of a Vermont man pleaded not guilty Thursday to a new charge of wire fraud as part of a transcontinental murder-for-hire case.
Montreal
-
HIV tests used at Montreal hospitals recalled after suspect results noticed
A recall has been issued for an HIV test used in three Montreal-area hospitals, CTV News has learned, after the MUHC identified 9,000 patients who may have received false-negative results.
-
About 11,000 Hydro-Quebec customers still without power one week after winter storm
Hydro-Quebec says more than 10,700 customers are still without power a week after a major winter storm knocked out transmission lines across the province.
-
From war in a wheelchair to walking and wishing a Happy New Year
Yaroslav Vakhitov, 15, fled Ukraine using a wheelchair while recovering from surgery. Thanks to the support of his host family and the Shriners Hospital in Montreal, he is now walking again and ready to ring in the New Year.
London
-
New Canadians give ski resorts a boost
Boler Mountain in London has opened all ski and snowboard trails for the first time this season.
-
Teens charged after attempted carjacking
Three youths have been charged following an attempted armed carjacking earlier this month. round 3 a.m. on Friday, police say a man was walking away from his car in the 500 block of Mornington Ave near Mornington Park when three men he didn’t know approached him.
-
London, Ont. man facing multiple charges following traffic stop
A 25-year-old man from London is facing more than a half-dozen charges after a traffic stop late last week revealed he allegedly stole a vehicle and was driving intoxicated, Middlesex County OPP said.
Kitchener
-
'We just did this two years ago': OPP officer killed near Hagersville, Ont. brings up painful memories for community
Days after OPP Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala was fatally shot near Hagersville, Ont., the brother of another fallen police officer with ties to the small community says he's angry and sad Hagersville has to go through another tragedy.
-
OPP release new details about suspects charged in shooting death of officer
New details have been released about the two people charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala.
-
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario files appeal of court decision striking down Bill 124
The Ontario government has formally filed an appeal of a court decision that struck down Bill 124, a controversial bill that capped public sector salary increases to one per cent.
-
OPP release new details about suspects charged in shooting death of officer
New details have been released about the two people charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala.
-
'He made my Christmas': International student hoping find and thank the man who paid for her Christmas groceries
Johana Franco, an international student from Colombia, and her friend Catherine Cook definitely believe in the spirit of Christmas and the kindness people show around the holidays.
Ottawa
-
Stay home if you're sick New Year's Eve, Ottawa Public Health urges
Ottawa Public Health is urging people to cancel their New Year's Eve plans and stay home if they're sick this weekend, as respiratory viruses continue to circulate in the community.
-
California hockey team borrows gear for Bell Capital Cup after luggage lost
The Orange County Hockey Club arrived in Ottawa at the start of the week in advance of the minor hockey tournament, but the players' equipment and luggage didn't arrive on the flight.
-
Pele, Brazil's mighty king of 'beautiful game,' has died
Pele, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82.
Windsor
-
Feds to cover nearly $7-million of bridge blockade costs
The Government of Canada has pledged to help the City of Windsor pay for the costs of addressing the illegal blockade at the Ambassador Bridge earlier this year.
-
Hit and run in Leamington
A 72-year-old woman is recovering from minor physical injuries after being struck by a vehicle that didn’t remain at the scene, according to police.
-
'Suspicious' house fire in Windsor
Windsor fire crews were called out just after midnight for a blaze in the 300 block of Grove Avenue.
Barrie
-
Procession for slain OPP officer to end in Barrie
Ontario Provincial Police have confirmed a procession to escort Const. Grzegorz "Greg" Pierzchala will take place on Friday December 30th, 2022.
-
High school sports hero shot in the line of duty
After just one year on the force, Const. Grzegorz (Greg) Pierzchala died as a result of a fatal gunshot wound.
-
Barrie's New Year's schedule
Barrie residents get a glimpse of the city services available for the New Year's celebrations.
Atlantic
-
Trucks, buses must have electronic logging devices to track driving hours by Jan. 1
Ottawa is requiring federally regulated commercial trucks and buses across the country to be equipped by Jan. 1 with devices to track driving hours.
-
NHL's Sidney Crosby, astronaut David Saint-Jacques among 99 named to Order of Canada
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon announced new appointments to the Order of Canada, including hockey star Sidney Crosby, famed Hollywood impressionist Rich Little and esteemed Quebec actor Michel Cote.
-
The most expensive destinations in Canada to spend New Year's Eve, according to one survey
Mont Tremblant ski resort in Quebec is the most expensive place to spend New Year's Eve in Canada, according to a new survey by cheaphotels.org.
Calgary
-
Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson has died at the age of 89, former wife says
Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson, best known for the hit single 'Four Strong Winds' as one half of Ian & Sylvia, has died at age 89.
-
Woman killed while walking on railway tracks in Banff, Alta.
Banff RCMP and the Canadian Pacific Police say a woman has died after she was struck by a train while walking on tracks near the community on Thursday.
-
Calgary's mouse armourer goes viral, grabs 12M views on National Geographic's Instagram page
A Calgary artist known for his cat and mouse armour has gone viral.
Winnipeg
-
'We need to start healing': Family issues plea for information eight years following fatal crash
The family of a hit-and-run victim, along with Winnipeg Police, are renewing their call for information from the public to help solve the case eight years later.
-
'An amazing man': Bob ‘Doc’ Holliday, well-known Winnipeg reporter, passes away
Bob ‘Doc’ Holliday, a long-time Winnipeg reporter, pro-wrestling promoter and community advocate, died following a battle with cancer at the age of 80, friends and family confirmed to CTV News Winnipeg.
-
Sunwing still working to bring stranded passengers home from Mexico
Sunwing Vacations Inc. says it is sending out dozens of recovery flights this week to bring home passengers stranded in Mexico after winter storms disrupted its operations.
Vancouver
-
No injuries as CP freight train crashes into truck near Kamloops, B.C.
A Canadian Pacific freight train has collided with a CP truck that was travelling along tracks east of Kamloops, B.C.
-
Final man of 7 charged in drug trafficking investigation arrested: CFSEU-BC
A wanted man who was among seven people charged earlier this month in connection with a drug trafficking investigation has been arrested, B.C.’s anti-gang unit announced Thursday.
-
Pedestrian killed in Boxing Day collision may not have been using crosswalk: Ridge Meadows RCMP
Investigators believe a pedestrian who died in Maple Ridge on Boxing Day wasn’t using a marked crosswalk when he was hit by a vehicle.
Edmonton
-
EPS chief takes aim at police critics, says relationship with city hall is strained
Edmonton's police chief is well aware of complaints about violence on the city's streets and transit system. Dale McFee said it's also "been a tough year" for him and his officers, as he tries to maintain public support, funding from city council and morale within Edmonton Police Service.
-
Road closed near Alberta Hospital because of crash
A section of 18 Street near Alberta Hospital area is closed because of a crash.
-
Edmonton professor named to Order of Canada for his work fighting health misinformation
Edmonton professor and author Timothy Caulfield is among the newest members of the Order of Canada.