Ontario 'failing' to staff new Toronto courthouse as sex assault case latest to be tossed over delays: NDP

As cases continue to crumble at Toronto’s newest courthouse, Ontario's official opposition party said the Ford government has "failed" survivors of crime and called upon the party to justify recent cuts to the provincial court system.

New Democratic Party MPP for Toronto Centre, Kristyn Wong-Tam, spoke to legislators at Queen’s Park Wednesday, highlighting an ongoing staffing crisis at the Ontario Court of Justice (OCJ) Toronto facility and urging against funding cuts to the provincial justice system, overseen by the Ministry of the Attorney General.

“This government is failing to adequately staff Toronto’s newest Ontario Court of Justice facility,” Wong-Tam said. “Despite this government’s claim that they are fixing the courts, the Ministry of the Attorney General saw a base funding cut in the fall economic statement.”

The courthouse, located on 10 Armory Street, opened in February 2023 and took over criminal proceedings from six OCJ facilities in Toronto, North York, and Scarborough – a decision the union representing many of its workers said it warned would cause hardships for both staff and those within the system.

Since opening, the court has experienced staffing issues, delays, and courtroom closures that have pushed the system to the brink of operations. Last week, a Fergus, Ont. woman’s sex assault case was thrown out by Ontario Court of Justice Judge Brock Jones, after delays contravened the defendant’s right to trial in a reasonable timeframe. Jones attributed the stay to a staffing crunch at the courthouse, calling the situation “shameful.”

In September, a man charged with the sexual assault of a minor also had his charges stayed.

“How is the Premier justifying funding cuts to the court system when he is already failing survivors?” Wong-Tam asked the legislature.

Ontario’s Attorney General, the Honourable Doug Downey, called Wong-Tam’s remarks “rich” in his response.

“I want to say, when we put $6 million to increase staffing, these members voted against it. When we put $72 million for the criminal case backlog, these members did not support it,” Downey said. “I’ll take no lessons from that member."

Downey deemed any lost trial or courtroom closure “unacceptable” to the Ford government.

When reached for comment last week, the Ministry of the Attorney General told CTV News Toronto it has offered full-time jobs to the existing on-call staff at Toronto's OCJ and is recruiting new, permanent, full-time staff using funding provided by the 2021 Criminal Court Backlog Strategy.

"We will continue to recruit and onboard new staff to support this courthouse, and to ensure victims have access to justice and that offenders are held accountable," a spokesperson said.

"We are ensuring that courts remain open and available to ensure justice is delivered."