'I crumbled': Woman speaks out after sex assault case thrown out due to delays at Toronto courthouse
Warning: This story contains graphic details that may be disturbing to the reader and contains mention of suicidal ideation.
In hindsight, Emily recalled doing everything she’d been taught to do in the wake of an attack – she reported it to the police, took herself to the hospital, gave an interview to a detective, and, months later, testified in court.
“But it didn’t matter,” the former Toronto resident, whose surname CTV News Toronto has omitted, said in an interview from her home in Fergus, Ont. last week.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
On Nov. 7, a sexual assault charge laid by Toronto police against the man Emily reported raped her in January 2022 was stayed and the case against him thrown out, court documents show.
“I crumbled,” she said. “It took so much to even do that first step of giving my statement to the police and [going to] the hospital. Then, a year and a half later, I decided to go back to Toronto to do this trial, face this man, and tell my story."
“Now it’s just over.”
READ MORE: Cases collapse at Toronto's newest courthouse amid 'staggering' number of closures, staff shortages
Emily’s experience is no anomaly. Under the Criminal Code of Canada, anyone charged with an offence has the right to a trial within a reasonable time frame. Barring exceptional circumstances, that timeframe is 18 months in the provincial courts of Ontario.
Staffing issues at Toronto’s newest Ontario Court of Justice (OCJ) facility, however, have caused delays and courtroom closures that, in some instances, have seen cases thrown out.The courthouse, located at 10 Armory St., opened in February, taking over proceedings from six OCJ facilities in Toronto, North York, and Scarborough – a move that the union representing many of the public court employees warned would cause hardships for both staff and those within the system.
In an example from September, a case against a man charged with the sexual assault of a minor was tossed.
It was these delays that Justice Brock Jones cited in his decision, released Nov. 7.
When reached for comment, a spokesperson for the Ministry of the Attorney General, which oversees Ontario's judicial system, called court closures "unacceptable."
In an effort to address staff shortages, the government said it has offered full-time jobs to existing on-call staff and is recruiting new, permanent, full-time staff using funding provided by the Criminal Court Backlog Strategy, introduced in 2021.
"We will continue to recruit and onboard new staff to support this courthouse, and to ensure victims have access to justice and that offenders are held accountable," the statement reads.
‘IN MY OWN HOME’
In late January 2022, Emily invited a friend and an acquaintance from her workplace to her Toronto apartment, she recounted.
“I didn't really know him [the acquaintance] that well,” she said.
The three stayed in, opting to have drinks at Emily’s apartment rather than going out, she said.
It was about 2 a.m. when she decided to go to bed, the two guests still in her home.
About four hours later, Emily said she woke up to the man raping her.
“I was in freeze mode,” Emily recounted. “He was on top of me. I didn’t know what to do."
“To be honest, at first, I was suicidal. This had happened in my own home. I didn’t feel safe anymore,” she continued.
After giving a brief initial statement to first responders, Emily attended Women’s College Hospital to be examined.
It was only hours later, when she'd returned to her apartment, that the magnitude of the situation hit her, she said.
“I was lying in my bed. It felt like I had regressed to a little girl, just bawling. I couldn't stop puking. I couldn't make eye contact. I was just so helpless,” she said.
In the following days, Emily gave a full statement to a detective with the Toronto Police Service’s Sex Crimes Unit, an interaction that led to the man she’d reported as her rapist being charged with one count of sexual assault in February 2022, documents show.
‘TRIED TO SHAKE ME’
The trial was scheduled to begin on July 5, 2023. A lack of staff and in turn, available courtrooms saw the matter delayed until July 7, however.
When the matter did commence, it was the first time in nearly a-year-and-a-half that Emily was to face the man she’d alleged raped her.
“I could see him, out of the corner of my eye, staring at me,” she recalled. “It was really hard.”
Despite her nerves, Emily made the decision to testify and submit to cross-examination by prosecutors.
“The defence really tried to shake me,” she said.
After less than a day of proceedings, the matter was once again adjourned – this time, to Nov. 7.
Emily would never return to the courtroom for the matter. Instead, she received notice from the Crown last week that the charge had been stayed, and the case thrown out. The court confirmed the stay of charges with CTV News Toronto on Tuesday, the day the trial was set to begin.
The news had been delivered to Emily via video call five days earlier, she explained. The delays in the case had surpassed 18 months, and the man’s right to a trial in a reasonable timeframe had been infringed upon, a motion put forth by the defence argued.
In the call, Emily said a Crown attorney told her that they believed she was sexually assaulted, but that the charge had been stayed, and that they suggested she move on with her life and try to put the event behind her.
“What about my rights? Why are the rights of this man held with more importance?” she asked.
‘SHAMEFUL’: JUDGE
In his decision, released on Nov. 7, OCJ Judge Brock Jones said “this case should serve as a chilling reminder that this inexcusable state of affairs must never be allowed to happen again.”
“The emotional trauma associated with never knowing the outcome of a case on the merits will often be long-lasting and severe for both victims and accused persons,” Jones wrote.
The judge identified the staffing shortages as the reason for the delays in the trial.
“There is no reason this case could not have been completed [..] had the courts been properly staffed,” Jones wrote. “Instead, two full days of court time were lost and [the case] adjourned.”
Toronto lawyer Michael Wilchesky specializes in civil sexual abuse cases, and oftentimes, his clients have exhausted their options in criminal court before turning to the civil system.
“People will contact us and say, ‘I’ve done everything I can and now the charges have been stayed,’” Wilchesky told CTV News Toronto.
This can have an impact on a complainant’s, or former complainant’s, psyche, Wilchesky explained.
“They’ve finally come forward, they report it to police and then they have to wait many, many months to go to trial and then this happens,” he said.
“They’re often distraught or they can’t believe it.”
In Emily’s case, this happened despite months of warning signs, wrote Jones.
“What happened in this case was entirely predictable, and avoidable. Yet it was allowed to occur, despite all the warning signs that had been on display for months.”
According to Jones, the case serves ”as yet one more example of how the government’s failure to ensure this courthouse could function at full capacity [has] produced tragic results.”
When charges are stayed, both parties in the case are failed by the system, the judge argues.
“That will now never occur. That alone is regrettable,” Jones wrote, adding that the people of Ontario "deserve a justice system they can be proud of."
Trust in the system is long gone, Emily said.
"I've lost faith in our province's ability to keep me, us, safe."
Background
If you or someone you know is in crisis, here are some resources that are available.
- Canada Suicide Prevention Helpline (1-833-456-4566)
- Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (1 800 463-2338)
- Crisis Services Canada (1-833-456-4566 or text 45645)
- Kids Help Phone (1-800-668-6868)
If you need immediate assistance call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Battles force Palestinians out of hospitals in Gaza, leaving patients, babies and medics stranded
Battles around hospitals have forced thousands of Palestinians to flee from some of the last shelters in northern Gaza while stranding critically wounded patients, including newborns, and their caregivers with dwindling supplies and no electricity, health officials said Monday.
Risk of volcanic eruption in Iceland remains high amid 'tremendous uncertainty'
Seismic activity in southwestern Iceland decreased in size and intensity on Monday, but the risk of a volcanic eruption remained significant, authorities said, after earthquakes and evidence of magma spreading underground in recent weeks.
A terminally ill baby at the centre of a legal battle in Britain and Italy has died
A terminally ill baby at the centre of a legal battle involving her parents, British health officials and the Italian government has died, a group supporting her family said Monday,
'Systematic monster': Peter Nygard’s son describes how he tried to blow the whistle on his father for years
The son of Peter Nygard, a former fashion mogul who had been found guilty of four counts of sexual assault, told media on Sunday that he was glad his father had been brought to justice, calling him a 'systematic monster.'
Rescuers dig to reach 40 workers trapped in collapsed north India road tunnel
Rescuers were digging through dirt and parts of a collapsed road tunnel Monday to reach 40 workers trapped by a landslide at the construction project in northern India.
DEVELOPING Live updates: Fighting outside Gaza's largest hospital prompts thousands to flee
Fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants outside Gaza's largest hospital has prompted thousands of people to flee from the sprawling medical facility, but hundreds of patients and others displaced by the war remained inside, health officials said Monday.
Ukrainian politician on U.S. sanctions list suspected of state treason: lawmakers
Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandr Dubinsky has been formally notified that he is suspected of treason for allegedly spreading misinformation about the political leadership and cooperation with Russia's military intelligence, officials said on Monday.
Ice climber from B.C. killed in Alberta avalanche
An ice climber is dead after an avalanche in Kananaskis Country on Saturday.
Bad Boy Furniture aiming to restructure business as it faces 'challenging' economy
Bad Boy Furniture Warehouse Ltd. is aiming to restructure its business through a filing made under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act.
Montreal
-
Canadians going into debt as they wait for employment insurance cheques that never come
Employment and Social Development Canada claims its standard is to finalize 80 per cent of claims within 28 days of the date the EI application was received.
-
Teachers demonstrate in Montreal as unlimited strike looms
About 50 teachers are demonstrating in front of Quebec Premier François Legault's Montreal office.
-
Montreal police investigate after cars set on fire in TMR
Montreal police are investigating a suspicious fire in the Town of Mount Royal.
London
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on Sunday
The vehicle involved did remain at the scene but police said after investigating, it’s believed a second vehicle was involved.
-
Man with ties to London, Ont. escapes Gaza
Efforts to get Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their families out of the territory have been complicated by regular closures of the Rafah land crossing between Gaza and Egypt, including a two-day shutdown on Friday and Saturday.
-
'Came across an e-bike in cornfield': New lead in case of missing St. Thomas, Ont. man
Police are searching a rural farmer’s field outside of St. Thomas for a man missing since Aug. 1, 2023. 'Officers attended an address in the county following up with the lead on missing person Kyle Hancock,' explained Sgt. Travis Sandham of the St. Thomas Police Service.
Kitchener
-
Christmas market organizer in Kitchener, Ont. charged with fraud
The organizer of a Kitchener, Ont. Christmas market has been arrested after admitting she gambled away the deposit money of vendors.
-
Fire destroys Kitchener farmhouse
The Kitchener Fire Department says no one was injured in an overnight fire at an empty farmhouse.
-
'We need to have our closure': Sister seeks answers for brother’s murder following arrests
The sister of a murdered Kitchener man is speaking out about her brother, his legacy and the arrests for his kidnapping and murder.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury pedestrian seriously injured after lying on road, hit by vehicle
Sudbury police say they are looking to speak to the driver of a white pickup truck that hit a pedestrian lying on the road last Thursday.
-
Sudbury-area man pleads guilty to hunting moose without licence
A Sudbury-area man has been fined $2,600, suspended from hunting for 10 years and forfeited his firearm to the Crown for hunting without a licence and lying to conservation officers, the ministry says.
-
Body of wanted man discovered in wooded area in Sudbury
Sudbury police say they have discovered a second body in the wooded area west of McNeil Boulevard.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's red light cameras issue $14 million in fines in 9 months
Motorists received $14 million in fines for running red lights in the first nine months of 2023, as Ottawa's red light cameras caught thousands of drivers across the city.
-
Three injured in south Ottawa brawl linked to soccer game
The Ottawa Police Service are investigating a weekend parking lot brawl linked to a soccer game in south Ottawa.
-
Bad Boy Furniture aiming to restructure business as it faces 'challenging' economy
Bad Boy Furniture Warehouse Ltd. is aiming to restructure its business through a filing made under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act.
Windsor
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Windsor police investigating after fire breaks out at Jackson Park
Windsor police are investigating after a fire broke out at Jackson Park on Sunday afternoon. Officials said the cause is unknown, but bales of hay that were part of the Bright Lights Windsor display caught fire.
-
Letters about Caesars Entertainment cyber incident are legitimate: Windsor police
Windsor police say they have received a number of inquiries from residents receiving letters from IDX, on behalf of Caesars Entertainment, regarding a cyber incident.
-
WECHU issues 11,000 notices to students with incomplete immunization records
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are more than 11,000 elementary and secondary school students with incomplete immunization records for this school year.
Barrie
-
Casino Rama announces new shows for 2024
Casino Rama announced its lineup for the new year, including a multi-talented singer-songwriter, an award-winning rapper and actor, and a platinum chart-topping country star.
-
40-year-old man charged in connection with stabbing in Orillia
A 40-year-old man faces charges following an alleged assault in Orillia over the weekend.
-
Senior pedestrian struck and killed by car in Springwater
Provincial police say emergency crews responded to a collision involving a 74-year-old woman and a vehicle on Bayfield Street North on Saturday.
Atlantic
-
Rally in Wolfville, N.S., amplifies national protest calling for ceasefire in Gaza
Wolfville, N.S., became the stage for a local rally on Sunday, echoing nationwide protests calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.
-
No injuries reported after homeless encampment fire in Dartmouth
Halifax Fire says its crews responded to a fire at a homeless encampment in Dartmouth, N.S., early Sunday morning.
-
In Halifax, a city surrounded by forests, citizens call for wildfire escape routes
Citizen in the Halifax area are calling for wildfire escape routes five months after fires ignited in Upper Tantallon and Hammonds Plains.
Calgary
-
Ice climber from B.C. killed in Alberta avalanche
An ice climber is dead after an avalanche in Kananaskis Country on Saturday.
-
City of Calgary, CMLC to share details on temporary Red Line closure
The City of Calgary and the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation are expected to announce details Monday about what will be done to ease the pressure on commuters during a lengthy LRT disruption later this month.
-
Avalanche risk increases in the Rockies – with more snow expected
Above seasonal temperatures, strong chinook winds and snow have all been persistent in the mountains over the past few days with more snow expected Monday.
Winnipeg
-
Woman arrested for stabbing three people at Osborne Village business
The Winnipeg Police Service has made an arrest after three people were stabbed at an Osborne Village business on Sunday.
-
Winnipeg shooting leaves one man dead
A shooting in Winnipeg on Sunday has left one man dead.
-
'Systematic monster': Peter Nygard’s son describes how he tried to blow the whistle on his father for years
The son of Peter Nygard, a former fashion mogul who had been found guilty of four counts of sexual assault, told media on Sunday that he was glad his father had been brought to justice, calling him a 'systematic monster.'
Vancouver
-
Family seeks answers as man in mental health crisis presumed dead after interaction with RCMP
According to his family, Don Bennett was an avid horseman, and loving father and grandfather with a trademark boisterous personality.
-
Vancouver author up for $100K Giller Prize being awarded Monday
A Vancouver author will find out today if he's the winner of the prestigious Scotiabank Giller Prize.
-
Risk of volcanic eruption in Iceland remains high amid 'tremendous uncertainty'
Seismic activity in southwestern Iceland decreased in size and intensity on Monday, but the risk of a volcanic eruption remained significant, authorities said, after earthquakes and evidence of magma spreading underground in recent weeks.
Edmonton
-
Images from father and son killing released Sunday in hopes of new leads: EPS
Police are asking the public for help in the shooting deaths of a father and son in southeast Edmonton on Thursday.
-
Aster home up for sale destroyed in fire
A new home up for sale in southeast Edmonton was destroyed in a fire on Sunday.
-
Ice climber from B.C. killed in Alberta avalanche
An ice climber is dead after an avalanche in Kananaskis Country on Saturday.