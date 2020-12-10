TORONTO -- The Ontario government has extended all COVID-19 emergency orders until Jan. 20.

The government made the announcement on Thursday morning, saying the extension of all orders under the Reopening Ontario Act (ROA) will support the "safe delivery of health care and other critical services" until a COVID-19 vaccine is widely available.

"Safeguarding the health and well-being of Ontarians remains our top priority at every stage of our COVID-19 response," Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said in a news release issued Thursday. "As we prepare to implement a safe and effective immunization program, extending these orders will ensure tools remain in place to address urgent public health situations until all Ontarians can be vaccinated."

Orders under the ROA include the province's ability to implement rules on public gatherings, business closures and managing outbreaks in hospitals or long-term care homes.

The extension of the emergency orders does not change the length of the lockdown in Toronto and Peel Region, which has been in place for more than two weeks.

Under the ROA, COVID-19 related orders put in place during the pandemic can be amended but no new emergency orders can be created.

The full list of orders being extended by the Ontario government can be found here.