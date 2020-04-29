TORONTO -- The Ontario government has expanded its list of essential workers who are eligible for free emergency child care during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The expanded list, released Wednesday, includes people who work in the food supply chain, retirement homes, grocery stores and pharmacies, and certain federal employees, including the military.

The government says since emergency child care was introduced last month, more than 100 child care centres have reopened, along with 40 Licenced Home Child Care Agencies.

This is a developing news story. More information to come.