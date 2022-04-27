Ontario election will include easier mail-in ballots, more advance voting days
With voters heading to the polls in June for Ontario's first general election of the COVID-19 era, Elections Ontario says it is ready to hold a vote where everyone will feel safe to cast a ballot.
“What we really want to assure Ontarians is they can come and exercise their right to vote in a very safe, efficient fashion, and one that they can have confidence in, that meets all of our electoral standards,” Ontario's Chief Electoral Officer Greg Essensa told CP24 Wednesday.
Voters are set to head to the polls in the first week of June.
Most health restrictions have already lifted in Ontario and transmission of COVID-19 tends to decrease in warmer months. However there are still many people who may be concerned about going to a polling station because they are susceptible to the virus, immunocompromised or cannot be vaccinated for health reasons.
Essensa said voters can expect to see health measures in place that are similar to what they currently see at grocery stores or pharmacies.
“We will have physical distancing, and all the polls will have the signage on the floors,” he said. “We’ll have the partitions between the voter and the electoral worker. We've secured enough masks that if anyone wants a mask, whether it's a voter or an election worker, they can have it. We have hand sanitizers, we have wipes to wipe down all the high touch point areas.”
He said Elections Ontario has been "meeting regularly" with Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore to prepare for the election and all of the necessary personal protective equipment (PPE) is already on its way to returning officers.
There will also be 10 days of advance voting for the upcoming election — double the previous number — so that those who wish to vote when polls are less crowded can do so.
Essensa said the move will also allow returning officers to cover a wider area.
“Why I'm excited about this is it allows the local returning officer to move some of the poles around during that 10-day period,” he said. “So perhaps in the larger geographic ridings, we might have a poll in one area for three days and then move it to another area for four days.”
For those who don't feel comfortable voting in person at all, mail-in ballots will be an option and voters will have until May 27 to request one. Mail-in voting kits include a postage-paid return envelope which must arrive back to Elections Canada by 6 p.m. on Election Day. The kits can be requested online starting May 4.
Essensa noted that the federal election last September saw an explosion of mail-in voting, with more than 700,000 ballots cast by mail, nearly half of them in Ontario. That compares to roughly 55,000 ballots cast by mail in the 2019 federal election.
“We have completely overhauled our vote by mail process,” Essensa said, noting officials expect similar demand for the provincial election. “So now the application process is very intuitive, very easy.”
He encouraged anyone planning to vote by mail to request a ballot early so as to leave themselves plenty of time to receive the kit and return it.
As a pilot project this year, Elections Ontario has also launched an app which lets voters choose how to receive voting information. Users can opt to receive information about polling stations by text or email instead of or in addition to traditional posted mail.
The app can also be used to generate an electronic voter information card, which can be used as a piece of identification when voters head to the polls.
“So there's really truly this election, more choice, more days, more ways than ever for an Ontarian to exercise the right to vote,” Essensa said.
Full voter information can be found on the Elections Ontario website.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | Car stolen from an Ontario street tracked to Nigeria
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian MPs unanimously back motion calling Russian attacks in Ukraine a 'genocide'
Canadian members of Parliament voted unanimously on Wednesday to label Russia's attacks in Ukraine a 'genocide.' The vote was triggered following the tabling of an NDP-backed unanimous consent motion.
Russia cuts natural gas to 2 NATO nations in escalation
Russia cut off natural gas to NATO members Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday and threatened to do the same to other countries, using its most essential export in what was seen as a bid to punish and divide the West over its support for Ukraine.
TREND LINE | Conservatives open 'statistically significant' lead over Liberals: Nanos poll
The Conservative Party of Canada has opened up a 'statistically significant' lead over the governing Liberals, the latest polling from Nanos Research shows.
OPINION | Don Martin: The thunder of overreaction as Rolling Blunder wheels toward Ottawa
As was the case with the Freedom Convoy, it’s the organizers of Rolling Thunder who are giving the event's modest purpose some ominous overtones, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion piece for CTVNews.ca.
As Canada's population ages, what happens to affordable, accessible housing?
Experts say more affordable and accessible housing is needed for Canada's aging population with seniors over the age of 85 reported as the fastest-growing age group in the country.
Liberals propose temporary new power to adjourn House 'without notice' and revive late-night sittings
In a move typically not seen until closer to the end of the spring sitting, the Liberals have given notice for a motion looking to revive late-night House sittings, while also proposing to give ministers the temporary power to table 'without notice' a motion to adjourn the Commons until the fall.
WATCH LIVE | No injuries on Amber Heard after fight with Johnny Depp: officers
Jurors in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard court case heard Wednesday from police officers who responded to the couple's penthouse immediately after a 2016 fight.
What happens to your crypto, social media accounts once you're gone?
More Canadians are likely faced with the task of deciding what to do with their digital estate once they're gone, whether that means protecting their cryptocurrency or leaving their social media accounts in someone else's hands.
Ottawa police chief vows biker convoy won't be repeat of 'Freedom Convoy'
Ottawa’s interim police chief says he has heard community concerns as the city braces for a biker convoy protest, vowing it won’t be a repeat of the 'Freedom Convoy' from earlier this year.
Montreal
-
As politicians wrangle over Bill 96, CEGEPS brace for major hiring and firing along language lines
A day after Quebec's ruling CAQ party decided to walk back a quota for how many courses English CEGEP students must take in French, the sudden change had more than a few people reeling -- educators, and also politicians.
-
Moderna to open new vaccine manufacturing plant in Montreal
Pharmaceutical giant Moderna will open its Canadian vaccine manufacturing plant in Montreal, CTV News has learned.
-
Families of Montreal brainwashing victims push for right to sue CIA, which funded experiments
It's well documented that the CIA, the American intelligence agency, funded the Montreal brainwashing experiments that forever altered Lana Mills Sowchuk's father and many, many others.
London
-
War of words heats up after local mayor calls on province to investigate TVDSB
The rift is widening between the region’s largest school board and some rural politicians.
-
Tractor enthusiasts leave $2 million to local hospitals
Don and Cliff Schultz were bachelor farmers who lived a simple and honest life raising cattle, growing crops and collecting tractors on their farm in the Blyth, Ont. area.
-
$100,000 in damages possible after late night garage fire in London, Ont.
London firefighters rushed to the scene of a garage fire Tuesday night near the intersection of Wellington Road and Emery Street.
Kitchener
-
INTERACTIVE MAP
INTERACTIVE MAP | WRDSB issues new messaging strongly recommending masks in schools
A letter sent to parents of Waterloo Region District School Board students is strongly recommending masks indoors. Meanwhile a lawyer says the board could do even more.
-
Over $17,000 worth of drugs seized in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police have seized more than $17,000 worth of drugs after a report of a suspicious vehicle in Kitchener.
-
New charges against Woodstock mayor to be considered during Oxford County council meeting
The latest allegations of sexual assault against the mayor of Woodstock, Ont. will be considered during an Oxford County council meeting to be held Wednesday night.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario First Nation chiefs meet with party leaders ahead of June election
First Nation chiefs from across Ontario held a virtual town hall with three of the four major party leaders to ask questions about their policies and platforms and how they plan to help Indigenous people.
-
Timmins adds seven buildings to municipal heritage registry
The City of Timmins is adding seven of its buildings to the Municipal Heritage Register. If it doesn't, it could potentially lose more structures that connect the present to its rich past.
-
Microbial art display at Algoma Art Gallery
The Art Gallery of Algoma is hosting a unique exhibit that pays tribute to the works of the Group of Seven painters and Tom Thomson.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police chief vows biker convoy won't be repeat of 'Freedom Convoy'
Ottawa’s interim police chief says he has heard community concerns as the city braces for a biker convoy protest, vowing it won’t be a repeat of the 'Freedom Convoy' from earlier this year.
-
JUST IN
JUST IN | Doug Ford to cut income taxes for Ontarians earning less than $50,000 a year, sources say
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will promise to cut income taxes for Ontarians earning less than $50,000 a year in his 2022 budget on Thursday, sources tell CP24.
-
Proposed $330M 'Lansdowne 2.0' includes new stands, arena
The Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group (OSEG) has unveiled its plan to tear down and replace the north side stands at TD Place Stadium and further redevelop Lansdowne Park.
Windsor
-
'The backlog is huge': Hit and miss wait times for passport renewal in Windsor
Long lines and frustration at Windsor’s downtown passport office appear to be mitigated compared to elsewhere in the province as a sharp rise in passport renewal applications continues across the country.
-
LaSalle woman, 99, reunites with 102-year-old sister from New York
For 99-year-old Gertrude Alfonso, the keys to a long life are pretty straightforward — eat healthy, always be grateful for your loved ones and hold your faith close to your heart.
-
Chatham-Kent police investigate overnight shooting
Chatham-Kent police are investigating an overnight shooting in Chatham.
Barrie
-
Judgement favours City of Barrie in legal dispute over historic train station
An 11-year multi-million dollar legal dispute over the development of the historic Allandale train station has cleared another hurdle.
-
War in Ukraine reunites childhood friends in Thornton, Ont.
A Thornton, Ont. man opens his home to his childhood friend fleeing his home in Ukraine.
-
Gravenhurst, Ont. man charged with impaired driving following collision: OPP
Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged a Gravenhurst, Ont. man with impaired driving following a single-vehicle collision Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
'It's just not enough': Relatives of N.S. family killed in crash angered by sentence handed to drunk driver
A 43-year-old Quebec man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison in connection with a collision that killed a family of four from Nova Scotia.
-
Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry explores fallout of police impersonation
Public trust in law enforcement agencies is undermined every time someone is caught impersonating a police officer, the inquiry investigating the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia was told Wednesday.
-
RCMP supervisor during N.S. mass shooting took extended leave amid second-guessing
One of the Mounties who oversaw the initial response to the mass shooting in Nova Scotia was off work for at least 16 months afterwards, saying he struggled with questions about his own decisions during the rampage.
Calgary
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Mayor's former chief of staff receives $104K payout after 3 months on job
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek's former chief of staff received a six-figure payout after his employment was suddenly terminated less than 100 days after he was hired, CTV News has learned.
-
1 killed in multi-vehicle crash south of Calgary
RCMP say one person was killed in a crash south of Calgary on Wednesday.
-
Alberta reports 62 COVID-19 deaths in one week
Alberta added 62 COVID-19 deaths in seven days as hospitalizations continued to see a slight increase.
Winnipeg
-
'We don't make these decisions lightly': Nearly 60 million litres of sewage dumped into Winnipeg's rivers during the storm
The city released nearly 60 million litres of sewage in Winnipeg's rivers over the weekend – a difficult decision it says was made to protect Winnipegger's basements from flooding.
-
Border communities saturated as another Colorado Low may be on the way
A special weather statement from Environment and Climate Change Canada says another Colorado Low may be on the way.
-
Accused received calls, texts from creditors in lead up to Eduardo Balaquit’s disappearance
The Crown closed its case Wednesday in the Eduardo Balaquit homicide trial with testimony from its final three witnesses.
Vancouver
-
B.C. defends policy on seizure medication at schools, some families worried kids being put at risk
The province is defending a policy regarding administering seizure medication in schools which some parents feel is putting their children at risk.
-
Apparent attempt to steal dragon street lamp in Vancouver's Chinatown prompts police investigation
Photos shared on social media appear to show a brazen attempt to steal a dragon street lamp in Vancouver's Chinatown in broad daylight over the weekend.
-
Crime holding back downtown Vancouver from making full economic recovery: BIA
Advocates for downtown Vancouver businesses are blaming the spike of crime in the city for holding back progress toward an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Edmonton
-
Alberta reports 62 COVID-19 deaths in one week
Alberta added 62 COVID-19 deaths in seven days as hospitalizations continued to see a slight increase.
-
Sohi says latest LRT attack 'really scares people away' from transit, asks for provincial help
Edmonton's mayor had a message for the 78-year-old woman who was shoved from an LRT platform onto train tracks Monday night, and he asked the province for help to make the system safer.
-
Downtown Edmonton prepares for Oilers Stanley Cup playoff run
The Edmonton Oilers have secured home ice advantage in round one of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and for the first time since the arena was built, the plaza outside of Rogers Place will be in full swing.