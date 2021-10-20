An Ontario driver using a homemade licence plate has been pulled over and charged police.

OPP West Region said the vehicle caught the eye of an Haldimand OPP officer on Monday while driving in Caledonia.

The licence plate appears to be constructed from cardboard and then nailed to the back of a van.

"This is no joke," OPP West Region said in a tweet.

Police said charges were laid and the vehicle has been removed from the roadway.

CTV News Toronto has contacted police about the incident but has not yet received a response.