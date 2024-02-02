Ontario 'crypto king' associate sentenced to 5 months in jail

An associate of Ontario’s so-called “crypto king" has been sentenced to five months in jail after refusing to surrender an iPhone to investigators and destroying data, a judge said.

Colin Murphy, 27, was declared in contempt of court on Friday, and ordered to repay $120,000 to investor Craig Sutherland in November, along with turning in his Porsche, Ford pick-up truck and gold plated firearms to the court.

Murphy, representing himself in court wearing light-wash jeans and an army green hoodie, will begin serving his sentence in Lindsay, Ont. on Feb 8.

This is the first criminal charge laid in connection with 25-year-old Aiden Pleterski’s alleged Ponzi scheme.

Sutherland launched a civil suit against Murphy in December 2022, but the case veered into criminal jurisdiction after Murphy hid and withheld evidence from court officers who showed up at his girlfriend's home with an injunction to seize his assets last January.

“Mr. Murphy has engaged in a frontal assault on the law,” Sutherland’s lawyer Norman Groot said at an October court appearance.

Murphy allegedly operated a Ponzi scheme parallel to Pleterski's Ponzi scheme, investors claim. Pleterski was forced into bankruptcy in August 2022 after allegedly scamming hundreds of investors out of north of $40 million.

This is a breaking story. More to come…

Colin Murphy walks into a court house in Oshawa after he was sued $120,000.