TORONTO -- The Ontario government says it has only fully vaccinated half the people it had originally reported due to a government data error.

According to the Ministry of Health, rather than providing data on the number of people who have been fully vaccinated, which would require two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, officials "inadvertently provided data on the number of doses administered to achieve full vaccination."

"As a result, the number of people who have been fully vaccinated is half of what is currently listed," a statement from the Ministry of Health said.

The government has updated since updated the online vaccine data to reflect the accurate total number people fully vaccinated, which as of Thursday morning is 55,286.

On Wednesday, the government was reporting the number of fully vaccinated people was more than 96,000.