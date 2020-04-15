TORONTO -- Ontario health officials say 51 more people have died as a result of COVID-19, another single-day high in the province, while confirming 494 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

The new patient count is the second highest number in a single-day, behind the record 550 cases reported on April 8.

There are currently 8,447 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, including 385 deaths. Meanwhile, 3,902 people have recovered from the virus, including 334 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

There are currently 795 people with COVID-19 being treated in Ontario hospitals. More than 254 of those people are in intensive care, with 188 using a ventilator to assist with breathing.

According to the data, the province completed 6,010 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday. More than 119,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Ontario to date.

Of the COVID-19 deaths in Ontario, 247 people have been over the age of 80, while 115 have been between the ages of 60 and 79. Twenty-two people between the ages of 40 and 59 have died, while one person under 39 has died.

The province also confirmed 98 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care homes in Ontario. There are 834 cases of the virus among residents at the homes and 453 cases among staff members.

The new cases come as the Ontario government is set to unveil an enhanced plan to fight COVID-19 in the province's long-term care homes today.

Premier Doug Ford says the front lines of the battle against the virus have shifted to seniors homes. He says the province will provide more details on the plan, which will include more testing for residents and staff and increased infection control.

The province will also stop people from working in more than one of the homes at a time to limit the virus's spread.