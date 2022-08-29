Ontario couple scammed out of $10K by man pretending to be their pro lacrosse player grandson

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia to hold sweeping joint war games with China, others

Russia said Monday it will launch sweeping military drills in the country's east that will involve forces from China -- a show of increasingly close defence ties between Moscow and Beijing amid tensions with the West over the Kremlin's action in Ukraine.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton