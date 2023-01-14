Ontario could be short 8,500 early childhood educators, government officials estimate
Ontario could be short 8,500 registered early childhood educators as the province adds tens of thousands more child-care spaces under the national $10-a-day program, the government estimates.
The province is set to hold consultation sessions with people in the child-care sector starting next week. In slide decks obtained by The Canadian Press, officials say about 14,700 new RECEs will be needed by 2025-26 when the full fee reductions and 86,000 new spaces are in place. But without further steps to address recruitment and retention, the slides suggest, the province won't come close to meeting that target.
"Without interventions related to recruitment and retention, there could be an estimated shortage of 8,500 RECEs by 2026," one consultation slide deck says.
Meanwhile, the sector is already facing a staffing crunch. The number of RECEs in licensed child care decreased by seven per cent between 2019 and 2021, the government documents say.
As part of Ontario's deal with the federal government, the province set a wage floor for RECEs -- $18 an hour in 2022 and increasing by $1 a year up to $25. Since the signing of the agreement in March, advocates have said those amounts are too low to attract and retain enough staff.
The consultations are also set to look at access, inclusion, equity and pedagogy. While it's good to look at the issues as connected, the most important one to start with is workforce -- particularly retention, said Rachel Vickerson, executive director of the Association of Early Childhood Educators of Ontario.
The association has called for an immediate $25 minimum wage for non-ECE child-care staff and $30 an hour for registered ECEs. They would also like to see the implementation of a wage grid as an incentive to keep workers in the sector.
Vickerson hopes -- though is not optimistic -- that the government's acknowledgment of the ECE shortage means it is open to discussions about higher pay, as well as benefits and pensions.
"My worry is that they will focus exclusively or more predominantly on recruitment and elements such as increasing college admissions or providing low-cost tuition, which is an important element, but we hear from students every day that students are doing those programs and then they're leaving because they can't find work, and that those in licensed childcare leave the sector the earliest," she said.
"So until we really have the wage commitments that show people that they can stay after being recruited to the field, it's going to be challenging."
About 4,200 new students enroll in an early childhood education program each year and the average graduation rate is about 72 per cent, the government slide decks say. But only about half of registered ECEs choose to work in licensed child care.
"RECEs working in licensed child care are also likely to experience: uncompetitive wages, benefits, vacation/sick time; limited opportunities for professional learning; minimal career progression options, especially compared to teachers, who have the ability to complete additional qualifications and become specialized; difficult working conditions; (and) perception of low value by public (e.g. babysitters)," the government says in its presentation.
Early childhood educators in licensed child care are twice as likely to resign after three years compared to colleagues working in other settings such as schools, according to the College of Early Childhood Educators. About half of those who resign are exiting the field altogether, well ahead of other reasons for leaving such as retirement, moving away or parental leave, college data show.
"While we recognize the need for recruitment of new educators, retaining current RECEs and incentivizing the return of former RECEs to practice are critical elements in solving the workforce challenge, and will create a virtuous cycle by improving the stability and quality of practice environments," registrar and CEO Beth Deazeley wrote in a statement.
"This will, in turn, help to both attract and maintain new educators."
Being able to pay staff more in order to retain them was a frequent request from child-care operator groups that met with the government as part of an advisory table established to discuss the funding formula for the $10-a-day program. Meeting notes recently obtained by The Canadian Press through a freedom of information request show for-profit and non-profit operators, as well as municipalities, all said wages are of high importance.
"We need a strategy to address workforce as $18/hour is not enough," one operator is summarized as saying. "Staff are leaving for higher-paid positions."
The estimated shortage of 8,500 RECEs appears to be in the context of the 86,000 promised new spaces -- 33,000 have already been created -- but the actual demand for $10-a-day care will be far more, said Carolyn Ferns, the policy co-ordinator for the Ontario Coalition for Better Child Care.
"I think that it's good to see that the government is thinking about this, they understand that there's going to be a shortage and are finally starting to ask the questions... 'what else can we do?"' she said.
Ontario's financial accountability officer estimated demand will outpace the current expansion plans by more than 220,000 spaces by 2026.
Education Minister Stephen Lecce said at a recent child-care announcement with federal ministers Karina Gould and Chrystia Freeland that he recognizes that lowered fees will increase demand and therefore increase the number of workers needed.
"It's a good problem, but it is a real problem and we have a plan," he said, touting the planned $1-per hour annual wage increases.
Lecce noted that while the federal agreement covers space for children aged five and under, the province has also applied the new wage rules to staff caring for children aged six to 12.
Gould said many other provinces have put their own money toward raising wages to $25 or even $30 an hour.
Ontario recently announced its dual credit program, which allows high school students to take apprenticeship or college courses to count toward their graduation, would be expanded to include early childhood education opportunities to up to 420 students over two years.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2023.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Long COVID a 'whole-body disease,' with some patients experiencing loss of taste and smell for months: expert
Aside from the more common symptoms of long COVID, some Canadians with the condition say they are also noticing long-term impacts on their ability to smell, taste and hear. Dozens of Canadians reached out to CTVNews.ca to share what their experience with long COVID has been like.
Home prices are falling, but likely won't fall much further thanks to housing shortage: CMHC deputy chief economist
The price of housing in Canada likely won't drop much further due to the country's ongoing shortage of new homes, even as rising interest rates curb some demand, the deputy chief economist for the CMHC says.
Pierre Poilievre defends his speech to Frontier Centre during Winnipeg visit
Conservative party Leader Pierre Poilievre defended his decision Friday to speak to a think tank that has come under fire for comments on residential schools and discrimination.
'We're still on the bunny slopes': As 2023 kicks off, is Canada's climate change plan aggressive enough?
Last year, we received a dire warning from climate scientists that the world needs to make more decisive changes in order to avoid catastrophic climate change impacts – but as 2023 gets off the ground, is Canada doing everything it can to secure our future?
U.K. to supply tanks to Ukraine as Russian missiles hit Kyiv
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday promised to provide tanks and artillery systems to Ukraine, amid renewed missile attacks by Moscow targeting the Ukrainian capital and other cities.
Iran hangs former defence minister official over spy claim
Iran said Saturday it had executed a dual Iranian-British national who once held a high-ranking position in the country's defense ministry despite international warnings to halt his death sentence, further escalating tensions with the West amid the nationwide protests now shaking the Islamic Republic.
Egypt says new ancient royal tomb unearthed in Luxor dates back to Pharaohs
Archaeologists unearthed an ancient tomb in the southern Egyptian city of Luxor, known for its treasures dating back to the Pharaohs, authorities said Saturday.
A rare green comet will soon approach Earth for first time in 50,000 years
A recently discovered green comet, whose last journey past Earth was tens of thousands of years ago, will make its next trip past our blue planet in the coming weeks.
Wind chill of -55, flood risk, 40 cm of snow: Weather warnings in place from coast to coast to coast
Environment Canada issued several weather alerts for all three of Canada's coasts, warning of a mix of rain, freezing drizzle, snow and extreme cold are expected across the country.
Montreal
-
3 workers still missing after explosion at Quebec propane company
Quebec provincial police said Friday that three workers are still missing 24 hours after an explosion at a fuel distribution company in the Lanaudiere region.
-
Snowmobilers urged to be careful on Quebec trails after storms
The Quebec Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (FCMQ) is taking the opportunity after the major snowstorm on Friday, which coincides with the start of International Snowmobile Safety Week on Saturday, to remind snowmobile enthusiasts of some essential safety rules.
-
Quebec Environment minister delays air contamination report, again
Environment Minister Benoit Charette has authorized a 'second and final' delay of the report of the Air Contaminants Task Force charged with painting a picture of the air contamination situation in the Limoilou district of Quebec City.
London
-
Long COVID a 'whole-body disease,' with some patients experiencing loss of taste and smell for months: expert
Aside from the more common symptoms of long COVID, some Canadians with the condition say they are also noticing long-term impacts on their ability to smell, taste and hear. Dozens of Canadians reached out to CTVNews.ca to share what their experience with long COVID has been like.
-
‘My son should feel safe to go to school’ Parent makes plea to address violence in schools
The Thames Valley District School Board says steps are being taken to address increased levels of school violence linked to the pandemic. One father says the reforms can’t come fast enough.
-
Ontario could be short 8,500 early childhood educators, government officials estimate
Ontario could be short 8,500 registered early childhood educators as the province adds tens of thousands more child-care spaces under the national $10-a-day program, the government estimates.
Kitchener
-
Die-hard bikers turn out for snowy Friday the 13th in Dover, but most leave motorcycles at home
Snowy cold conditions appear to have kept the usual crowds away from Port Dover for Friday the 13th.
-
Thieves flip 8 trucks at gravel pit outside Guelph, Ont. to get at catalytic converters
Police are investigating after someone flipped over eight large trucks at a gravel pit outside Aberfoyle and stole the vehicles’ catalytic converters.
-
Hiring of personal staff divides Region of Waterloo councillors
Some Region of Waterloo councillors are questioning Coun. Rob Deutschmann’s decision to hire two people out of pocket to help him with his council duties, citing an issue of inequality among councillors.
Northern Ontario
-
Suspect arrested in threats that closed northern high school, charges include child porn
Ontario Provincial Police said Friday they have arrested a suspect connected to online threats that closed Timiskaming District Secondary School in New Liskeard for two days this week.
-
Home prices are falling, but likely won't fall much further thanks to housing shortage: CMHC deputy chief economist
The price of housing in Canada likely won't drop much further due to the country's ongoing shortage of new homes, even as rising interest rates curb some demand, the deputy chief economist for the CMHC says.
-
Pierre Poilievre defends his speech to Frontier Centre during Winnipeg visit
Conservative party Leader Pierre Poilievre defended his decision Friday to speak to a think tank that has come under fire for comments on residential schools and discrimination.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police seek witnesses to shooting on Highway 417
Ottawa police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed a drive-by shooting on Highway 417 to contact them.
-
Ottawa store hosting early sale of Nike's Montreal bagel shoe this weekend
NRML in Ottawa will host a pre-sale for Nike's new "Montreal Bagel" shoe on Sunday, two days before the special shoe is released to the public.
-
Unions call on federal government to halt return-to-office plan for employees
Two federal unions are calling on the federal government to halt the return-to-office plans on the eve of tens of thousands of federal employees returning to work two or three days a week.
Windsor
-
Long COVID a 'whole-body disease,' with some patients experiencing loss of taste and smell for months: expert
Aside from the more common symptoms of long COVID, some Canadians with the condition say they are also noticing long-term impacts on their ability to smell, taste and hear. Dozens of Canadians reached out to CTVNews.ca to share what their experience with long COVID has been like.
-
Windsor man fined $440 for parking in accessible spot while renewing parking permit
A Windsor man has been ticketed more than $400 for not having his accessible parking permit on display inside his vehicle — but the 68-year-old says he was asked to take his permit out of his car for renewal purposes and is now disputing the fine.
-
Windsor council asked to support Capital Power gas plant expansion, despite resident opposition
A power generator in Windsor is looking for a green light from the city to invest hundreds of millions of dollars to double its power generating capacity, but it’s coming against some opposition from residents.
Barrie
-
Company allegedly didn't have proper safety measures at Barrie, Ont. site where 6 young adults died
Police allege a construction company failed to secure a site in Barrie, Ont., where six young adults were killed in a crash in August.
-
New fundraiser aims to keep fallen officer's memory alive
A few weeks after his untimely passing, tributes continue to pour in for fallen OPP Const. Greg Pierzchala.
-
Porter Airlines' Muskoka service grounds to a halt
Porter Airlines announced it would not be continuing its seasonal service to Muskoka.
Atlantic
-
Family of N.S. woman who died after leaving ER hears from hundreds about their own experiences
Doctor Margaret Fraser has worked in the emergency department at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital in Sydney, N.S., for 12 years. News of a patient's death after leaving the facility has the physician pleading for more staff.
-
Researchers investigating head trauma in the Canadian military want veterans to 'pledge their brain'
Project Enlist Canada, an awareness initiative, is asking veterans to donate their brain tissue after death to help better understand certain degenerative brain diseases in those who served.
-
Emergency departments are in a state of crisis, Halifax ER chief says
The head of emergency medicine for Halifax and the surrounding area says ERs are under the most extreme pressure that he's seen in his 23-year career, and he says it's taking a toll on patients and health-care workers.
Calgary
-
Man rescued from ventilation system in downtown Calgary building
Firefighters conducted an unusual, painstaking rescue at a downtown building Friday night.
-
Warm weekend prompts warning from Calgary fire officials to stay off waterways
Recent mild weather has led to unsafe conditions and thin ice, according to the Calgary Fire Department. And positive temperatures in the weekend forecast will only add to that.
-
Newest acquisition Carter MacAdams shines in Hitmen victory over Swift Current
The Hitmen started a weekend of action with a win, defeating Swift Current 6-3 at the Saddledome.
Winnipeg
-
Transcona apartment complex fire leaves one person in unstable condition
Winnipeg Police Service is investigating a Transcona apartment complex fire that sent one person to hospital in unstable condition late Friday afternoon and forced some residents to look for other accommodations.
-
Manitoba family moving to B.C. in search of better health care
A Winnipeg family frustrated over the state of health care in Manitoba is moving to B.C. in search of better care.
-
Pierre Poilievre defends his speech to Frontier Centre during Winnipeg visit
Conservative party Leader Pierre Poilievre defended his decision Friday to speak to a think tank that has come under fire for comments on residential schools and discrimination.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man, company pay $200K to regulator in insider trading settlement
A Vancouver man and his company have jointly paid $200,000 to B.C.'s financial markets regulator as part of an insider trading settlement.
-
Report details plans for long-awaited Granville Street renewal project
A new report details the long-awaited plans to revitalize Vancouver's Granville Entertainment District.
-
Vancouver cat café gets another chance to stay in business thanks to community's generosity
Last week, Catoro Café, which allows customers to play with rescued cats and offers adoption services, announced it might have to close its doors due to financial struggles caused by the pandemic and rising costs for products.
Edmonton
-
'A bit of a shock': Candy Cane Lane residents receive snow clearing warnings
Candy Cane Lane residents say they have been gifted a lump of coal by the city in the form of a warning to clear the snowpack off their sidewalks.
-
Theft of truck, catalytic converters eating into Edmonton charity's ability to help
A charity helping Edmontonians in need had one truck vandalized and another stolen on the same night this week.
-
Cinema in northeast Edmonton closed permanently
Cineplex Cinemas Movies 12 in Clareview closed last weekend. Movies 12, located at 50 Street and 130 Avenue, was known for cheaper movies.