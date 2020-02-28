Ontario health officials have confirmed Friday evening an eighth case of COVID-19 in Toronto.

In a statement, health officials said a man in his 80s with a travel history to Egypt presented himself at Scarborough Health Network's General Hospital's emergency department on Thursday, more than week after arriving in Toronto.

"As per established infection prevention and control protocols, the patient was cared for at the hospital using all appropriate precautions, including being isolated as he was tested for COVID-19," health officials said in a statement. "The man was discharged home the same day feeling well and, per protocols, went into self-isolation where he remains."

The man wore a mask throughout his travels, health officials said, adding that they are actively engaged in contact tracing and case management.

The announcement comes hours after the province's seventh case of the virus was reported in Toronto.

Health officials said that a man in his 50s arrived at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre on Feb. 26 with a recent travel history to Iran.

The man was discharged home the same day, where he remains in self-isolation. ‘

There are now currently five active cases in the province, all of which remain at their Toronto homes in self-isolation.

Ontario's Health Minister said that the risk of contracting COVID-19 remains low, but that the province is prepared if more cases emerge.

"We are ready should the situation change from what it is now, but as I've indicated, the risk remains very low," Christine Elliott said.

"But it is important for all Ontarians to know we are prepared. Our hospitals are prepared. We have the protective equipment we need to protect our health officials and we are ready to move immediately should the situation change at any time."

-with files from Katherine DeClerq