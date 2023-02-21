Ontario company selling 'odd' or 'ugly' produce for huge discount launching in Toronto
A trip to the grocery store in Ontario can cost as much, if not more than, a night out these days.
New data released by Statistics Canada on Tuesday shows grocery prices were up 11.4 per cent from a year ago and 11 per cent from December. Because of that, shoppers are looking to stretch their dollar as far as they can without sacrificing the staples in their fridge or pantry.
To fill the gap, an Ontario-based company that sells “odd” or “ugly” fruits and vegetables that don’t meet major grocery retailer’s strict aesthetic standards is launching in Toronto.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
“Maybe the retail stores turned down [the produce] for cosmetics, maybe they have too much…Let’s put them together in a box and offer it at a ridiculous discount,” Odd Bunch Founder Divy Ojha told CTV News Toronto.
The company works directly with farms, greenhouses and distributors in southwestern Ontario to source the products, which could include items with imperfections as minor as a cucumber that’s too curved or a clementine that’s not quite the right colour, Ojha said.
From there, customers can select an all vegetable, all fruit, or mixed box and have it delivered directly to their door.
While the service isn’t the first to market, with similar businesses in the east and west coasts, Ohja said what makes his company stand out is its commitment to addressing the food waste problem.
A mother and daughter are seen with a box of 'ugly' fruits and vegetables from Odd Bunch. (Supplied)
Since launching in May 2022, Ojha said Odd Bunch has diverted 10 million pounds from landfills.
“At the end of the day, [the unwanted produce] it's going to landfills, it's creating or emitting more greenhouse gases, while one in seven Canadians are struggling to put food on the table,” Ohja said.
“It makes you wonder, what people like you and I could do to try and mitigate that, or at least try to make some sort of progress towards that.”
Ohja said Odd Bunch launched a beta version of their service with a limited run of products earlier this year in Toronto and that the response was “amazing.”
However, he said that he needed to scale up the logistical side of the business to meet the demand.
“We nailed some of those things down and we’re feeling a bit more comfortable now,” he said.
Odd Bunch launches in Toronto on Thursday.
Toronto Top Stories
-
WATCH LIVE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
These are the grocery items that saw the biggest price increases in January
While Canada's headline inflation rate has continued to drop, the food inflation rate has shown no signs of slowing down, jumping to 11.4 per cent in January. CTVNews.ca looks at which grocery items are getting more expensive the fastest.
Grocery prices unlikely to fall anytime soon, experts say
Despite the declining headline inflation rate, the food inflation rate in Canada has remained high at 11.4 per cent in January, and experts say it may be a while before grocery prices head in the other direction.
Extreme cold, deep snow for Western Canada as East braces for ice, freezing rain
A Pacific frontal system is tapering off in Western Canada, as Ontario prepares for an Alberta Clipper to bring lots of snow ahead of ice and freezing rain from an incoming Colorado low.
Legault pitches English Canada for closure of Roxham Road and transfer of migrants
After demanding for months that Ottawa stop the flow of migrants into the country, Quebec's premier is making his pitch to English Canada for the closure of an irregular border crossing popular with asylum seekers -- and for their transfer outside his province.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau can't ignore the dangers of Chinese meddling in Canada's elections
Bombshell revelations that suggest Chinese agents actively, fraudulently and successfully manipulated Canada's electoral integrity in the last two federal elections cannot be dismissed with the standard Justin Trudeau nothing-to-see-here shrug, Don Martin writes in his exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Putin suspends Russia's only remaining major nuclear treaty with U.S.
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared Tuesday that Moscow was suspending its participation in the New START treaty -- the last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the United States -- sharply upping the ante amid tensions with Washington over the fighting in Ukraine.
COVID-19 linked to rise in heart attacks and other cardiovascular problems
While the worst of pandemic appears to be over, hospitals are now dealing with after-effects of COVID-19 infections, as a growing number of studies have shown a link between COVID-19 and heart-related problems, particularly among young people.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Our home on native land
During the past week, two women of character have put their indelible marks on longstanding issues involving First Nations, Inuit and Metis rights, writes former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Canada's maple syrup could be different this year, here's why
Fluctuating weather caught some maple syrup producers by surprise as the early season of sap collecting finished in late January due to the warm spell, giving this year's syrup a different taste and colour.
Montreal
-
Legault pitches English Canada for closure of Roxham Road and transfer of migrants
After demanding for months that Ottawa stop the flow of migrants into the country, Quebec's premier is making his pitch to English Canada for the closure of an irregular border crossing popular with asylum seekers -- and for their transfer outside his province.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heavy snow and cold ahead of spring break holiday in Quebec
For people planning ski vacations for their spring break holiday, the forecast will be music to their ears. Heavy snow and cold temperatures are expected heading into the spring break.
-
Vape stores selling candy to entice teens: Quebec anti-tobacco coalition
The Quebec Coalition for Tobacco Control says specialized vaping stores in Montreal and Quebec City have revamped their establishments to sell exotic candies and beverages so they can attract minors looking for vape products.
London
-
London police investigating shooting Tuesday afternoon
London police have launched an investigation following a shooting in the city’s east end on Tuesday afternoon that sent one person to hospital.
-
LPS search for suspects involved in dangerous driving incident
London police need your help identifying two individuals accused of operating un-plated dirt bikes in a dangerous manner.
-
Motel damaged after drunk driver collides with building in Saugeen Shores
The front of a motel in Saugeen Shores has been damaged after an incident on Monday afternoon. Police were notified of a disturbance outside the local motel around 3 p.m.
Kitchener
-
Police investigate stabbing reported in Waterloo
A report of a stabbing is under investigation in the university area of Waterloo.
-
Stolen vehicle crashes into house, tears off wooden patio in Guelph
A Guelph man is facing charges after police say a stolen sport utility vehicle (SUV) crashed into a home in downtown Guelph on Saturday.
-
Two accused in murder of OPP officer have case put over until next month
A man and a woman accused of murder in the death of an Ontario Provincial Police officer have had their case put over until next month.
Northern Ontario
-
Former Sudbury medical clinic employee charged with sexual assault
A 23-year-old man from Greater Sudbury has been arrested and charged in connection with sexual assaults that occurred at a local medical clinic.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ontario tables health-care bill to expand role of private clinics
The Doug Ford government has tabled a bill meant to reduce surgical backlogs by allowing more private clinics to open and conduct OHIP-covered surgeries, while also designating organizations to provide further oversight.
-
Laurentian University announces new spending to address maintenance deficit
Laurentian University has approved $8.4 million in spending on deferred maintenance this year.
Ottawa
-
Police arrest three people after man shot and killed in ByWard Market
A man was shot and killed in the ByWard Market overnight, Ottawa police said Tuesday morning.
-
Regulator freezes Highbridge Construction assets, suspends licence
The regulator in charge of home construction in Ontario is freezing the assets of an Ottawa company that abruptly shut down, leaving homeowners, contractors and employees in the lurch.
-
Brief whiteouts Tuesday afternoon as band of snow moves through Ottawa
A band of heavy snow moved across eastern Ontario Tuesday causing some brief whiteout conditions for drivers.
Windsor
-
Police nab suspect accused of vandalism at 13 Windsor businesses
Windsor police have arrested a 53-year-old Windsor man after a string of incidents in which windows were smashed at multiple businesses near downtown.
-
Windsor man charged after commercial break-in and truck theft
Windsor police have charged a 32-year-old man after a break-in at a commercial business on the east side.
-
Possible 'ice storm' headed to Windsor: Here’s how the city is preparing
With an ice storm possibly hitting the region Wednesday, city crews are getting a head start ensuring safety on the roads.
Barrie
-
Breaking
Breaking | Police make arrest in Barrie homicide, search for 2nd suspect
One man has been arrested and Barrie police are searching for a second suspect in connection with the death of a 47-year-old man after an altercation Monday morning.
-
Two accused in murder of OPP officer have case put over until next month
A man and a woman accused of murder in the death of an Ontario Provincial Police officer have had their case put over until next month.
-
Up to 25cm could blanket the region: Here's when to expect it
A wintry mix of snow and ice pellets with a combination of freezing rain is expected to hit the area Wednesday night into Thursday.
Atlantic
-
Halifax Mooseheads sold to American Sam Simon
The Halifax Mooseheads, a team in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, has been sold.
-
Recovery operation underway after vehicle drives into Lahave River: Bridgewater police
The Bridgewater Police Service and members of the RCMP Underwater Recovery Teams are on site near the former Port of Bridgewater property in Bridgewater, N.S., Tuesday to carry out a recovery operation involving a vehicle.
-
Colder, snowier conditions ahead for parts of the Maritimes Thursday and Friday
Colder and snowier conditions are expected for parts of the Maritimes Thursday and Friday.
Calgary
-
Snow-covered roads hinder morning commute in Calgary, school buses not running
Calgarians woke up Tuesday morning to at least 15 centimetres of snow on the ground and some sections of the city will likely receive upward of 30 cm.
-
Cold weather closes WinSport ski and snowboard hill
Calgary's cold winter weather has prompted WinSport to close its ski and snowboard hill later this week.
-
5 years after collapse of Calgary's Fairview Arena site is still in limbo
Five years after the roof of Calgary's Fairview Arena buckled under a load of heavy wet snow, there is still no plan for the long-term future of the site.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba to hire 10 prosecutors to target violent crime
With violent crimes rising across Canada, the provincial government says it is spending $1.4 million to hire 10 additional prosecutors to target organized crime and illegal gun trafficking.
-
Police looking for suspect believed to be responsible for two Mayfair Avenue stabbings
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating a pair of stabbings that injured two women on the same street over the weekend, and believe they are linked.
-
Suspects in string of bear spray attacks considered armed and dangerous: police
Winnipeg police are searching for unknown suspects considered armed and dangerous following a string of random bear spray attacks that happened in broad daylight.
Vancouver
-
Homicide team deployed to Richmond after 'serious incident'
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called to Richmond Tuesday, according to local Mounties.
-
1 person killed in 2-vehicle collision on Richmond highway
One person has died after two vehicles collided on a highway in Richmond Tuesday morning.
-
B.C. adds $180M to help communities prepare for natural disasters
Local governments and First Nations in British Columbia are getting more support to prepare for the risk of natural disasters related to climate change.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to be home to a fully hydrogen-powered community by 2025
Canada's first fully hydrogen-powered community is to be built and studied in Alberta.
-
How Jimmy Carter once helped build affordable homes in Edmonton
Suzanne Taylor, a volunteer with Habitat for Humanity, remembers former U.S. president Jimmy Carter being "strict" on construction sites, refusing to pose for pictures with others while on the job.
-
Known drug dealer and supplier charged in Fort McMurray drug bust: police
Two men are facing charges after a drug bust in Fort McMurray. Police say about $20,300 worth of cocaine and cash was seized.