TORONTO -- Ontario's English Catholic teachers are heading back to the bargaining table, but are also planning more strikes if they can't reach a deal.

All four major teachers' unions have been staging strikes as contract talks with the province have made little progress, and the teachers are planning a joint, provincewide strike on Friday.

Negotiations between the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association and the government broke down in January, and since then they have only had one day of discussions.

Bargaining will resume tomorrow, Feb 19. If no agreement can be reached, #CatholicTeachers will engage in rotating strikes the week of Feb 24.



Members, check your personal email for a Provincial Bargaining Update.



News release: https://t.co/tf7wkp5Kts#onpoli #onted pic.twitter.com/aLaT0Ww2h8 — Catholic Teachers (@OECTAProv) February 18, 2020

The mediator has now called the parties back to the table for Wednesday.

But OECTA says if no deal is reached, they will stage rotating strikes next week that target each board one day.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says in a statement that the government is ready to negotiate a deal that keeps students in class.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2020.