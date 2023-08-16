Ontario casino dealer charged with helping patrons cheat: OPP
A table games dealer at an Ontario casino has been charged with allegedly colluding with patrons, provincial police say.
Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release published Wednesday that their Enforcement Bureau was contacted on Aug. 3 about allegations that a table games dealer at Pickering Casino Resort “was in collusion with patrons.”
An investigation, supported by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, began and led to the arrest of four people, the OPP said.
Twenty-four-year-old Toronto resident Sandeep Sogi has been charged with criminal breach of trust, four counts of cheat at play, and four counts of fraud over $5,000.
Sukhvir Singh, 28, of Mississauga, Deepak Kakkar, 30, of Brampton, and Anchhu Kumar, 24, of Brampton have all been charged with four counts each of cheat at play, fraud over $5,000, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
According to the Criminal Code, cheat at play is defined as any person who, with intent to defraud any person, “cheats while playing a game or in holding the stakes for a game or in betting.”
A spokesperson for the OPP told CTV News Toronto that additional information related to the arrests, including the method of alleged collusion and total value of money defrauded, will not be released due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.
“All of the specifics will be part of the evidence when the matter is heard before a judge,” the spokesperson said.
Opened in January, the $500M Pickering Casino Resort east of Toronto hosts 90 "live" table games and roughly 140 "live dealer" stadium gaming terminals.
