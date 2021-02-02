TORONTO -- There’s an major outpouring of support for an Ontario man fighting pancreatic cancer.

Etobicoke man Amin Khalfan is a husband and father of two. He's also a beloved science teacher, impacting students and staff over the years.

"He's just an incredible teacher whose excitement towards science and how he connects with our students has been a great thing for our school," former colleague Andrea Navea told CTV News Toronto.

In March – as the world was grappling with COVID-19 – Khalfan received devastating news.

The 36-year-old learned he had stage four pancreatic cancer. He found out after collapsing in his home and being rushed to hospital.

"I've spent the last ten months trying every treatment available from chemotherapy to radiation to liver embolization procedures, but none of them have worked. I now have one final option left – a treatment called Lutathera which costs $200,000," Khalfan wrote on Facebook.

The drug was recently approved by Health Canada, but Khalfan doesn't meet the criteria for provincial funding.

Desperate for financial help, a family friend turned to GoFundMe.

Lutathera would require four IV sessions at $50,000 each, according to the page. Within hours, the fundraiser exceeded its goal of $200,000.

"I am at a loss for words. I would like to start off by expressing my sincerest gratitude to every person who has heard my story this week, shared it, donated to my fundraiser and sent words of encouragement. I simply cannot thank you enough," Khalfan wrote on Facebook.

"This past year has been the hardest year of my life, but my family and I have been lifted up by the amount of love and support we’ve received."