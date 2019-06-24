Ontario cancels $400K Canada Day event with declining attendance
A Canadian flag flies in the wind in Vancouver, B.C., on Monday, June 30, 2014. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, June 24, 2019 11:44AM EDT
TORONTO - Ontario's legislature will no longer host a Canada Day celebration, as the government cancels a decades-old tradition with declining attendance.
Premier Doug Ford's executive director of communications says the government is instead putting up to $80,000 toward free admission at attractions around the province.
Laryssa Waler says the first 500 visitors will get in free at 10 sites, including the Ontario Science Centre in Toronto, the Royal Botanical Gardens in Burlington, Ont., and Fort William Historical Park in Thunder Bay, Ont.
She says the legislature's celebration has cost more than $400,000 and has seen small crowds.
It's estimated that 5,000 people attended last year's event, down from 25,000 in 2009.
The Canada Day celebration at the legislature has taken place since 1967 and has included performances, crafts, and a 21-gun salute.