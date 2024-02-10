Ontario brewery slammed with negative reviews, abusive calls after hosting Trudeau
An Ontario brewery that hosted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week says it’s been inundated with hundreds of hateful messages since then.
Trudeau visited the Brewer’s Pantry in Bowmanville, Ont. on Thursday to show support for Robert Rock, the Liberal Party candidate for the Durham federal byelection. The brewery posted a picture from the event and said it was flooded with dozens of negative Google reviews, offensive emails and phone calls at all hours of the night.
“I am not political. I am not a politician. I do not have thick skin. These are comments about my business that I am passionate about, and very proud of. Your comments and abusive phone calls hurt me,” Brewer’s Pantry posted on social media Friday.
One user wrote on Facebook, “Definitely a place I will never visit now” while another individual said, “Small business owners in Bowmanville will not forget your stance. You are not one of us.”
Rock released a video on Friday encouraging the community to stand behind the business.
“I am calling out to everybody please show the Brewer’s Pantry some love. Small business owners should not be penalized for making business decisions,” Rock said.
Ryan Turnbull, a Member of Parliament in Whitby, Ont., also released a statement condemning the hateful behaviour. “We will not stand for this! These business owners are good hardworking people who are passionate about craft beer,” he said before urging everyone to show love and support for the establishment.
The Brewer’s Pantry community has thrown their support behind the small business ever since then, writing positive reviews to combat the negative, while it appears many of the poor ratings on Google have been removed.
“For those that have reached out with your love and support, it means a lot. To those of you that judge us by who we have in our business, then I suggest maybe visiting us before you wish us bankruptcy, protests, violence, and outright hatred,” Brewer’s Pantry said.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'There's an opportunity to divorce themselves': Strategists weigh in on future of Liberal-NDP deal
With NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh putting the Liberals 'on notice' that it could be a deal breaker if they don't deliver on a pharmacare framework by March 1, the weekly panel of political strategists on CTV's Question Period weigh in on the future of the parties' confidence-and-supply agreement.
The most expensive zip-tie: W5's hidden cameras catch repair company in action
CTV W5 unveils the worst offenders when it comes to responding to Better Business Bureau complaints.
Taylor Swift prepares for an epic journey to the Super Bowl. Will she make it?
On social media, fans of Taylor Swift and aviation journalists believe they've located Swift's private jet, labelled 'The Football Era,' currently on its way to Los Angeles' LAX airport and expected to arrive around 3 p.m. local time.
Non-essential surgery on pets now banned in Quebec
A wide-ranging update to Quebec's pet welfare rules took effect across the province on Saturday, banning four cosmetic surgeries and setting new standards for the care of several mammal species.
'Just in pain': Woman recounts being attacked by two dogs in Toronto
A woman who suffered life-altering injuries in a dog attack in Toronto earlier this week says she is in pain but thankful to be alive.
Wife and daughter of John Gotti Jr. charged with assault after fight at high school game
The wife and daughter of John Gotti Jr., the namesake son of the notorious New York mob boss John "Dapper Don" Gotti, are facing assault charges stemming from a fistfight with a woman at a high school basketball game on Long Island.
In Pictures Israel unveils tunnels underneath Gaza City headquarters of UN agency for Palestinian refugees
The Israeli military says it has discovered tunnels underneath the main headquarters of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees in Gaza City, alleging that Hamas militants used the space as an electrical supply room.
Investigation of 'elaborate fencing operation' leads police to recover $225K worth of stolen goods in northern B.C.
Mounties in northern B.C. say a recent arrest for shoplifting led to the discovery of an "elaborate fencing operation" and the seizure of more than $225,000 worth of stolen goods.
Haley challenges Trump on her home turf in South Carolina as the Republican primary looms
With two weeks to go before the South Carolina Republican primary, Nikki Haley is trying to challenge Donald Trump on her home turf while the former president tries to quash his last major rival’s narrow path to the nomination.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Demolishing Montreal Olympic Stadium would be costly, but experts question $2B price
Quebec's tourism minister says demolishing Montreal's Olympic Stadium would cost $2 billion, but that estimate is raising questions because other North American cities have torn down stadiums for hundreds of millions of dollars less.
-
Non-essential surgery on pets now banned in Quebec
A wide-ranging update to Quebec's pet welfare rules took effect across the province on Saturday, banning four cosmetic surgeries and setting new standards for the care of several mammal species.
-
Quebec couple speaking up about tougher drunk driving laws after political controversy
Days after being thrust into a political controversy at the national assembly, Quebec couple Antoine Bittar and Élizabeth Rivera are speaking out — not about being asked to pay $200 to meet the transport minister but to advocate for safer road laws.
London
-
'Suspicious Fire': London Fire Department investigating blaze in east London, Ont.
London Fire Department (LFD) investigators are looking into the origin, cause, and circumstances of a fire at a hair salon in the east end of the city.
-
Ceremony to honour Logan Hunter held at Knights’ game Friday
The London Knights hosted the Windsor Spitfires Friday night at Budweiser Gardens. Easton Cowan extended his point streak to 20 games, the longest in the OHL this season.
-
'Come in out of the Cold': London Jewish Community offering free meal Sunday
In preparation for the holiday of Purim, the London Jewish Community Centre (LJCC) is inviting guests to enjoy a free hot meal and select from a range of donated clothes and toiletries.
Kitchener
-
Local and nation-wide rallies demand action against grocery price gouging
Rallies took place nationwide on Saturday, as concerned citizens demanded “the biggest grocery chains to stop price gouging hardworking Canadians.”
-
Police seek public’s assistance in search for wanted man from Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are seeking assistance to locate a male wanted on multiple charges.
-
Police arrest wanted Cambridge woman on drug-related charges, drugs seized in Kitchener
Regional police seized drugs and arrested a wanted female in Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
Impassable winter roads create 'dire' situation for Ontario First Nations: NAN
Impassable winter roads are delaying vital shipments and threatening the safety of First Nations across northern Ontario, leaders warned as they pressed the provincial and federal government for support.
-
'There's an opportunity to divorce themselves': Strategists weigh in on future of Liberal-NDP deal
With NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh putting the Liberals 'on notice' that it could be a deal breaker if they don't deliver on a pharmacare framework by March 1, the weekly panel of political strategists on CTV's Question Period weigh in on the future of the parties' confidence-and-supply agreement.
-
Sault police lay manslaughter charge in fatal overdose
In what is believed to be a first for the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service, officers have charged a 41-year-old man with manslaughter in connection with an almost year-long drug trafficking investigation.
Ottawa
-
'Tintin in America' and 'The Menu' among contested titles at Ottawa Public Library last year
An annual report set to be presented to the Ottawa Public Library Board meeting on Tuesday said the challenged items consisted of six print books and one DVD.
-
Non-essential surgery on pets now banned in Quebec
A wide-ranging update to Quebec's pet welfare rules took effect across the province on Saturday, banning four cosmetic surgeries and setting new standards for the care of several mammal species.
-
Hap-pig ending: Pig found wandering on Highway 401 now proud sow
A lost pig who was rescued from the side of Highway 401 last summer is thriving, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
Windsor
-
Police seek public’s assistance in search for wanted man from Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are seeking assistance to locate a male wanted on multiple charges.
-
Windsor blind hockey program wants more people to sign up no matter their level of vision
As someone who struggles with distance vision, 25-year-old Tessa Rankin assumed playing hockey is something she would 'never do in a million years.'
-
Ontario teachers to get 2.75 per cent retroactive pay due to Bill 124
A third-party arbitrator has awarded Ontario elementary and high school teachers additional retroactive pay related to Bill 124, which capped their salary increases at one per cent for three years.
Barrie
-
Warm winter temperatures across the region expected to end
Warm winter temperatures continue to break records across the region, but won't last much longer.
-
NHL stars prepare for alumni game in Wasaga Beach
NHL stars are preparing to hit the ice in Wasaga Beach this weekend for the annual Breaking the Ice Festival.
-
18-year-old charged with stunt driving in construction zone
An 18-year-old driver from Innisfil has been charged with stunt driving after going almost double the speed limit in a construction zone.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. Green Party calls for opposition status after byelection win
The P.E.I. Green Party has written a letter to the speaker of the legislature asking to be recognized as the official opposition ahead of the P.E.I. Liberals, who currently hold the job.
-
Heavy snow falling off roof onto propane line caused Cape Breton seniors home blast
The acting fire chief in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality says an explosion that damaged a seniors residence and seriously injured one person was likely caused by snow sliding off a roof and damaging a propane tank line.
-
N.S. Liberals promise to cut HST by two percentage points if elected
Nova Scotia's Liberal leader is committing to cut the provincial portion of the harmonized sales tax by two percentage points if his party wins the next general election.
Calgary
-
Every Child Matters hockey game brings education and culture to the Saddledome
The Calgary Hitmen and Siksika Health Services honoured Indigenous culture and history through their fourth annual Every Child Matters hockey game Saturday.
-
Weegar racks up first career hat trick as Flames topple Islanders 5-2
MacKenzie Weegar scored three goals, leading the Calgary Flames past the New York Islanders 5-2 Saturday afternoon in Elmont, New York.
-
Humane Society launches new program to help seniors keep their pets
Keeping seniors and their pets together is the focus of a new program at the Calgary Humane Society.
Winnipeg
-
Three officers shot during armed and barricaded incident in Winnipeg
Three officers with the Winnipeg Police Service were shot on Saturday during an armed and barricaded incident in the North End.
-
Custodial staff at one Manitoba school division set to take strike action
Custodial staff members at one Manitoba school division are set to begin strike action next week.
-
Winnipeg police respond to trio of stabbings in less than 8 hours
The Winnipeg Police Service responded to a trio of stabbings over the span of 7.5 hours this weekend.
Vancouver
-
Suspicious fire destroys thrift store near Duncan, B.C.
Mounties in Duncan are investigating a suspicious fire that engulfed a commercial building in the area Saturday morning.
-
Investigation of 'elaborate fencing operation' leads police to recover $225K worth of stolen goods in northern B.C.
Mounties in northern B.C. say a recent arrest for shoplifting led to the discovery of an "elaborate fencing operation" and the seizure of more than $225,000 worth of stolen goods.
-
Walman scores on penalty shot in OT to give Red Wings 4-3 win over Canucks
Jake Walman scored on a penalty shot 23 seconds into overtime and the Detroit Red Wings rallied from a two-goal, third-period deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday.
Edmonton
-
Man in critical condition after being shot by Bonnyville RCMP officer Friday
A man is in life-threatening condition after being shot by a Bonnyville RCMP officer Friday night.
-
19-year-old man dead in Saturday morning crash on Anthony Henday
One person is dead after an early morning single-vehicle crash on the Anthony Henday.
-
Ukraine's national ballet takes the stage in Edmonton Saturday night
The Ukrainian Ballet is bringing hope to Edmonton.