TORONTO -- Ontario health officials recorded more than 1,500 new infections in the province on Saturday, marking a new record in the daily-reported number of infections in the province.

Health officials confirmed 1,588 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday. For the past week, the province reported number below the 1,500 mark with 1,418 added on Friday and 1,210 added Thursday.

This is the 16th straight day in which Ontario has reported case counts in the quadruple digits.

Saturday’s single-day rise in new infections marks a new record for the province, surpassing last Saturday’s record-breaking number of 1,581 cases.

The province also reported that 21 more people have died due to COVID-19, marking an uptick in the number of deaths from the day before when health officials reported eight new deaths.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...