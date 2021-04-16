TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement Friday afternoon after cabinet considered new COVID-19 restrictions amid rising case counts and hospitalizations.

The announcement comes after a cabinet meeting Thursday where sources say a variety of stricter COVID-19 measures were being actively considered.

Among the measures were further restrictions on religious services, limits on non-essential manufacturing and warehousing, and shutting down construction to just critical infrastructure projects.

Sources told CTV News Toronto and CP24 that Ontario is also considering fining business owners is non-essential staff are being asked to physically go into work.

A provincewide curfew is also under consideration, sources say.

The premier will make the announcement at Queen’s Park alongside Health Minister Christine Elliott, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, Minister of Labour Monte McNaughton and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams.

The potential new measures are being announced just hours after new COVID-19 modelling data is expected to be released.

Sources have said the data will show that Ontario's could see between 12,000 to 18,000 new daily infections by the end of May, with up to 1,800 COVID-19 patients in intensive care.

Ontario was placed into a provincewide shutdown on April 3 and stay-at-home order was implemented on April 8.