

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A cellphone ban for students across Ontario will go into effect two months into the upcoming school year.

As of Nov. 4, the use of personal mobile devices inside classrooms across the province will be restricted during “instructional time,” the Progressive Conservative government announced on Thursday.

“When in class students should be focused on their studies, not their social media,” Minister of Education Stephen Lecce said.

“That’s why we are restricting cellphones and other personal mobile devices in the classroom, while making sure technology is available to help students achieve success in the digital economy and modern workforce.”

The Ontario government added that exceptions to the ban will be made if “cellphones are required for health and medical purposes, to support special education needs, or for education purposes as directed by an educator.”

The government said 97 per cent of parents, students and teachers, who participated in an educational reform consultation in fall 2018, said “cellphone use should be restricted in some way.”

Previously the Toronto District School Board abandoned a cellphone ban policy implemented back in 2011 after officials determined that it was next to impossible to enforce.

“Maybe in math class you’re using it simply as a calculator, maybe in history class you’re using it for research – it makes sense,” a spokesperson for the school board, Ryan Bird, said earlier this year. “But, a distraction is a distraction, regardless of if it’s a cellphone or not.”