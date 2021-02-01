TORONTO -- Ontario’s Ministry of Education has announced that it will offer asymptomatic testing for COVID-19 in schools across the province as more children return to class Monday morning.

“When we first launched targeted asymptomatic testing for students and staff and their households, we started in a part of the province which, at the time, had among the highest numbers of active COVID-19 cases,” Education Minister Stephen Lecce said at a news conference.

“I’m announcing that we are expanding this testing approach to areas, other areas of the province for schools and child-care centre settings experiencing either outbreaks or high case counts if they happen to be within high-priority communities.”

The province tried its hand at asymptomatic testing in schools in the fall with some 9,000 tests processed. In doing so, they found 200 new cases of the novel coronavirus, with under two per cent of all student tests coming back positive, according to the government.

Lecce says that by identifying cases in schools early, future public health decisions regarding in-class learning can be better informed.

It will be up to the local public health units to identify which schools should conduct the targeted asymptomatic testing, which will involve both PCR and rapid tests.

Officials said local public health units across Ontario will be responsible for identifying schools where voluntary targeted asymptomatic testing should be conducted.

The news comes as students in Ottawa, Eastern Ontario, Middlesex-London and Southwestern return to in-person learning.

Lecce was tight-lipped on whether or not Toronto, Peel Region, York Region, Windsor-Essex and Hamilton will join those regions on Feb. 10, the date those public health units are set to return to the classroom.

Schools in northern Ontario were permitted to reopen on Jan. 11 due to lower rates of COVID-19 case growth.

This is a developing news story. More to come.